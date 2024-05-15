© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa bus fares to increase July 1

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Busses at the Denver Avenue station in Tulsa.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Busses at the Denver Avenue station in Tulsa.

Tulsa's public transit system announced Tuesday its first fare increase in a decade.

MetroLink Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Transit, will increase regular bus fares on all routes from $1.75 to $2, according to a press statement. One-way fares on LinkAssist, formerly Lift, will increase from $3.50 to $4.

MetroLink General Manager Scott Marr said in a statement that the rate hike was "largely driven by rising gasoline, labor and repair costs."

According to a spokesperson, rates will increase on all other fare types as well:

  • 1-Day pass: from $3.75 to $4
  • 7-day pass: from $14 to $20
  • 10 rides: from $14 to $20
  • 31-day pass: from $45 to $50
  • 10-ride LinkAssist book: from $35 to $40


Scott said the higher prices "will allow us to continue providing the most reliable, on-time service to our riders."

While not at pre-pandemic levels, Tulsa's transit system has continued to see ridership recover, according to the MTTA's own data.
Tags
Local News Tulsapublic transit
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
See stories by Ben Abrams
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content