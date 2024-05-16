© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Lankford pushes national monument designation for Tulsa's Black Wall Street

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published May 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial outside the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
The 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial outside the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator would like to see Greenwood in league with protected American landmarks like the Statute of Liberty.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) authored Senate Bill 3543 with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). The proposal seeks to establish the Greenwood neighborhood, known as Black Wall Street, as a national monument. That would mean support from the National Park Service to preserve the area's history.

Lankford testified before the Senate Energy Subcommittee on National Parks Wednesday morning to help garner support for the bill, which he said is important to remembering Greenwood's past, especially the 1921 Race Massacre.

“It’s critical to note that, in addition to the hundreds of Black Wall Street residents that were killed, the Greenwood neighborhood was burned to the ground," Lankford said.

Lankford also said monument status for the neighborhood "will serve as a catalyst for the resurgence of this economy and cultural hub of Tulsa."

The bill is supported by the Black Wall Street Coalition, a group of several Greenwood organizations and businesses.
Tags
Local News Tulsa Race MassacreTulsaJames LankfordScott Booker
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
See stories by Ben Abrams
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content