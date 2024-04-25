© 2024 KOSU
Stephenson Cancer Center expanding to Tulsa

By Ben Abrams
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:55 AM CDT
University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. at a press conference April 24, 2024 announcing the new cancer treatment facility in Tulsa.
Travis Caperton
/
The University of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. at a press conference April 24, 2024 announcing the new cancer treatment facility in Tulsa.

The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday an expansion of its Stephenson Cancer Center into Tulsa.

OU President Joe Harroz made the official announcement at a press conference that included Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner.

According to a statement, the OU-Tulsa branch will start seeing patients and conduct clinical trials as soon as this summer.

"This center has our 100% support," Bynum said. "We’re gonna do everything that we can to make this a tremendous success in our community."

Warner also praised the move, saying the Cherokee Nation diagnoses about 400 cases of cancer every year.

All speakers emphasized access as a critical issue when it comes to cancer treatment in the state, saying the new facility will help people throughout eastern Oklahoma.

“Most of the people who receive treatment in our healthcare ecosystem here in Tulsa don’t live in Tulsa," Bynum said.

OU's Stephenson Cancer Center first opened in Oklahoma City in 2011. It is a National Cancer Institute-designated center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has one of the highest cancer death rates in the U.S.

Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Related Content