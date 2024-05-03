© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Illegal immigration law, Shelley Zumwalt, Ryan Walters and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor signing a controversial Texas-style illegal immigration bill and more trouble for Tourism Director Shelley Zumwalt.

The trio also talks about the leader of the State Senate abruptly replacing his Appropriations Chairman with less than a month left in the state legislature and State Superintendent Ryan Walters threatening a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over Title IX rules.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics immigration / migrationOklahoma Tourism & Recreation DepartmentOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionRyan WaltersU.S. Department of Education
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content