Illegal immigration law, Shelley Zumwalt, Ryan Walters and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor signing a controversial Texas-style illegal immigration bill and more trouble for Tourism Director Shelley Zumwalt.

The trio also talks about the leader of the State Senate abruptly replacing his Appropriations Chairman with less than a month left in the state legislature and State Superintendent Ryan Walters threatening a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over Title IX rules.