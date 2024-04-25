Headlines: Illegal immigration bill, Walters on Title IX & Another Thunder win

Lawmakers send an anti-illegal immigration bill to Governor Stitt amid protests. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s mayor questions the efficacy of the immigration bill. (Tulsa World)

Faith leaders are speaking out against the controversial immigration bill. (NewsOK)

Floral installation used to support domestic violence survivor bill. (NewsOK)

State Senate overrides governor’s veto on survivor bill. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt vetoes legislation to expand the state’s noxious weed list. (KOSU)

Governor signs bill allowing college athletes to get paid. (Tulsa World)

Stitt signs a bill to work with other states for more physician assistants. (KOSU)

Leader of the State Senate places blame from audit findings on Gov. Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Senate Pro Tem’s car tag bill passes the State House. (NewsOK)

State Senate advances legislation to ban corporal punishment for some students. (KOSU)

House passes bill allowing for chaplains in schools. (Tulsa World)

Supt. Ryan Walters tells schools not to comply with new Title IX provisions. (NewsOK)

Authorities charge another antigovernment group member in Kansas women’s death. (NewsOK)

EMSA faces lawsuit over data breach. (NewsOK)

OU’s Stephenson Cancer Center announces new center in Tulsa. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Hall of Fame honors Thunder GM and Latino leader with Legacy Awards. (NewsOK)

Thunder glides to an easy win for second game against Pelicans in playoffs. (NewsOK)