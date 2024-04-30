Headlines: Storm assessment, cleanup funding & OKC Thunder advances

The National Weather Service is still assessing damage and storms from the weekend. (KOSU)

Forecasters say upcoming weekend storms not as severe as last Saturday. (NewsOK)

Sulphur School officials are working to get kids back in the classroom. (KOSU)

Hospital in Marietta is trying to get its patients to health care. (KOSU)

State lawmakers are promising financial help to clean up tornado damage. (KOSU)

Satanist group wants to be included as chaplains under current bill. (NewsOK)

Author of law targeting Internet porn sites hopes they will leave the state. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt removes Shelley Zumwalt’s cabinet nomination. (NewsOK)

Prosecutors charge Tulsa city councilman with domestic assault and battery. (Tulsa World)

Department of Corrections logs nearly one million hours of overtime. (Tulsa World)

New report shows foster care program is still making improvements. (NewsOK)

Tests clear county building of asbestos amid concerns for renovation workers. (NewsOK)

Remembering Moore’s longtime mayor Glenn Lewis who dies over the weekend. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo praises Ethan Hawke-directed project. (Tulsa World)

OSU confirms new basketball coach salary at $2.4M in first year. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma City Thunder sweeps its series against the Pelicans. (NewsOK)