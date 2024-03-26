The melody of cultural roots and creative pursuits with Oklahoma artist and musician Kalyn Fay

KOSU recently welcomed Beyond the Art to the KOSU podcast network.

Hosted by Cray Bauxmont-Flynn, the podcast highlights the diversity of roles and voices across the Native American art world. You can hear this full episode below, or by searching for "Beyond the Art" on your favorite podcast app.

Join us as we welcome the multifaceted Kalyn Fay, a musician and assistant curator of Native Art, to share her inspiring story on Beyond the Art. Kalyn opens up about her evolution from a potential career in medicine to one richly woven with her Native American heritage and love for the arts. Listen in as she recounts her journey of self-discovery and the serendipitous moments that led her to embrace her true calling in music and performance, ultimately guiding her to a significant role at the Philbrook Museum of Art.

Naomi Hernandez Kalyn Fay

Explore with us the vibrant world of Native American artists and their lasting contributions across various artistic disciplines. We discuss the importance of recognizing these talents as an integral part of the broader cultural narrative, moving past tokenism to a genuine appreciation for the depth and classical nature of Native American art. Our conversation touches on the power of personal artistic processes, the inspirations drawn from nature and literature, and the profound influence of notable artists like Joy Harjo and Marie Watt on the creative journey.

In our final segment, Kalyn and I reflect on the power of artistic expression and its ability to connect with audiences globally. We delve into the nuances of balancing personal growth with the fear of the unknown and the pursuit of happiness. Listen as we emphasize the importance of creating a flexible balance in life, where adapting to shifting priorities can coexist with maintaining one’s core values. We leave you with a heartfelt thank you to Kalyn for her insights and encourage our listeners to continue embracing their creativity, as it is through art that we can contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation of Native American culture.

