Beyond the Art

When Michael Clawson stepped through the doors of the Native American and Western Art Collector Magazines, he brought with him a tapestry of journalistic experience that would color the world of Indigenous art in new, profound ways. In our latest conversation, we journey with Michael from his days at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism to his current role as Executive Editor, where his commitment to storytelling paints a vibrant future for Native artists and their heritage. His insights offer an intimate glimpse into the lives behind the canvas, the personal narratives that give life to their work, and remind us why these stories matter.Our chat with Michael unveils the fresh wave of recognition sweeping across Native American art. We explore how modern representations in media, like the hit show "Reservation Dogs," are reshaping perceptions and infusing mainstream culture with Indigenous creativity. From the blending of art with culinary experiences to the myriad of events that spotlight these diverse expressions, we celebrate the growing tapestry of Native American influence. The heart of our discussion rests on the unique, candid artist encounters that our magazine and podcast cultivate—conversations that elevate the voices of Native creators, laying bare their inspirations and challenges.Navigating the delicate threads of cultural sensitivity, Michael and I delve into the responsibilities that come with depicting Native American art and traditions. We confront the complexities of the historic art market, the ethical stewardship of sacred objects, and the importance of partnering with those who honor the sacredness of these cultures. As we usher in a new generation of talent, we also spotlight the youth artists making their mark and the events that showcase their burgeoning craft, like the Santa Fe Indian Market. The stories we share are a testament to the power of art to connect, resonate, and inspire across generations. Join us for this immersive episode that promises to enrich your appreciation for the rich tapestry of Native American art.

