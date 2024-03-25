Beyond the Art
Beyond the Art is hosted by Cray Bauxmont-Flynn who strives to highlight a diversity of roles and voices across the Native American art world, from artists to museum directors and everyone in between.
Find more information at beyondtheart.net.
Beyond the Art episodes
When the threads of tradition intertwine with the vibrant beads of the present, remarkable stories unfold. This is precisely the experience we share with Jori Brennon, the extraordinary bead artist from Plains Creek nation, whose artistry dances between his heritage from Frog Lake First Nation and the pulsing energy of Toronto's diverse art scene. Through his skilled hands, pow-wow grass outfits blossom and arrowhead earrings emerge, each bead a testament to the enduring narratives of Indigenous cultures and Jori's personal journey. As the pandemic rewove the fabric of our lives, it also threaded new opportunities for Jori's creativity under the tutelage of his family, leading to mesmerizing works that honor past and embrace future.Our latest episode brings to light not just the beauty of Jori's beadwork, but the rich tapestry of identity and expression it represents. Woven into our discussion are the echoes of Amber Middunder's impactful commission and the cascading effect it had on social media, illustrating the far reach of Jori's craft. We also celebrate the fluidity of gender in art, where "anti-earrings" become a canvas for challenging norms and celebrating diversity. Jori's advice to emerging artists stirs the heart—start where you are, learn from your roots, and infuse your creations with intention. Balancing the delicate dance of full-time work with the drive to create, this episode is a tribute to all those who craft their passions into a life's work.
The brushstrokes of Nani Chacon, a visionary artist with roots in the Diné Navajo tradition, color our latest podcast episode with stories of transformation—from urban graffiti to grand murals. Her artistry takes us on a journey that transcends mere aesthetics, crafting spaces that echo with community voices and cultural dialogue. As Nani shares her process of intertwining personal and cultural narratives, we're reminded of the power art wields in not only shaping landscapes but also in empowering those who inhabit them. Venture with us through the creative labyrinth of Nani’s mind, where art is a conversation starter, a question raised without words, challenging viewers to engage with deeper issues. Our discussion branches into the complexities of her collaborative work, revealing how murals can become tapestries of communal history and identity, especially when interlaced with the wisdom of elders. The colors Nani chooses speak volumes, imbued with symbolism and intentionality, transforming public spaces into an immersive experience that prompts reflection and connection.We conclude on an introspective note, acknowledging the societal ripples caused by public art and the delicate dance with bureaucracy that often accompanies it. Nani opens up about the personal interplay between her art and motherhood, and the upcoming sculpture project with the Navajo Nation Museum that promises to invigorate cultural pride and heritage. This episode paints a portrait of an artist who sees the canvas of our world and dares to imagine it brighter, bolder, and steeped with meaning. Join us to witness how one painter's vision can change the way we see our communities and ourselves.
When the raw emotion of our heritage bleeds into the canvas of our present, the art that emerges is nothing short of mesmerizing. That's what we discovered as we sat down with Nicholas Galanin, an artist whose Tlingit and Unanga roots are as integral to his work as the paint on his palette. His story, a testament to the enduring spirit of indigenous peoples, weaves through his art, capturing hearts and minds along the way. Nicholas delves into the profound relationship between his cultural identity and his artistic expression, offering listeners a window into his soul-stirring project, "In Every Language there's Land." His perspective on material selection, not just as a choice but as a statement, lays bare the entangled history of colonialism and the resilience of native narratives.The podcast's rhythm changes as we explore the multifaceted life of Nicholas, a man juggling the callings of both artist and father. With his children as his muse, he shares the delicate dance of managing various creative pursuits while maintaining the sacred essence of his family's artistic lineage. Whether he's crafting visual masterpieces, composing music with his band the Outseen, or dreaming up scores for the silver screen, Nicholas's journey is a testament to the power of evolution in art. And as he looks to the future with plans for exhibitions and a yearning for new mediums that speak to him, we're reminded that every stroke, every note, is a chapter in his ongoing story, one that continues to unfold with passion and purpose. Join us for this intimate exploration of art, family, and the enduring echo of ancestral voices.
Exploring the Sonic Landscape of Identity, Culture, and Connection with KP of Black Belt Eagle ScoutWhen KP from Black Belt Eagle Scout graced us with her presence, we were struck by the serendipity behind the band's name—a tale woven from spontaneity rather than premeditation. She enchanted us with stories of how her Indigenous roots and personal voyage infuse her music with both healing and understanding—a soundscape where love is the enduring motif. As we conversed, KP unfolded the narrative of her artistic progression, casting light on the themes that pulse through her albums: a heartfelt connection to her homeland, the fortitude of friendship, and the layered experiences of queer identity.Navigating the music industry is no quiet ballad, and KP shared the complexities of her journey with the candidness of a true solo artist. From the sanctuary she creates for songwriting to her stance on inclusivity and representation for Indigenous artists, our discussion delved into the nuanced realities behind the melodies. KP's voice carried tales of cultural influences, from the Swinomish Indian Tribal community to the pulsing beats of local music scenes, underscoring the potent role musicians play in championing environmental and social causes through the evocative power of sound.The crescendo of our time with KP highlighted her aspirations and the exhilaration of live performances—how capturing the electric atmosphere of concerts can forge a deep resonance with audiences, both in person and online. With talks of setting up her studio, recording independently, and the spirited dance of collaboration, KP's narrative is one of ambition and the relentless pursuit of artistic fulfillment. As we wrapped, there was a sense of gratitude for the rich tapestry of insights KP provided, and an invitation to explore further with our partners at The American Art Collective podcast, shining a spotlight on the vibrant world of Native American artistry.
When Michael Clawson stepped through the doors of the Native American and Western Art Collector Magazines, he brought with him a tapestry of journalistic experience that would color the world of Indigenous art in new, profound ways. In our latest conversation, we journey with Michael from his days at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism to his current role as Executive Editor, where his commitment to storytelling paints a vibrant future for Native artists and their heritage. His insights offer an intimate glimpse into the lives behind the canvas, the personal narratives that give life to their work, and remind us why these stories matter.Our chat with Michael unveils the fresh wave of recognition sweeping across Native American art. We explore how modern representations in media, like the hit show "Reservation Dogs," are reshaping perceptions and infusing mainstream culture with Indigenous creativity. From the blending of art with culinary experiences to the myriad of events that spotlight these diverse expressions, we celebrate the growing tapestry of Native American influence. The heart of our discussion rests on the unique, candid artist encounters that our magazine and podcast cultivate—conversations that elevate the voices of Native creators, laying bare their inspirations and challenges.Navigating the delicate threads of cultural sensitivity, Michael and I delve into the responsibilities that come with depicting Native American art and traditions. We confront the complexities of the historic art market, the ethical stewardship of sacred objects, and the importance of partnering with those who honor the sacredness of these cultures. As we usher in a new generation of talent, we also spotlight the youth artists making their mark and the events that showcase their burgeoning craft, like the Santa Fe Indian Market. The stories we share are a testament to the power of art to connect, resonate, and inspire across generations. Join us for this immersive episode that promises to enrich your appreciation for the rich tapestry of Native American art.
Join us as we welcome the multifaceted Kalyn Fay, a musician and assistant curator of Native Art, to share her inspiring story on Beyond the Art. Kalyn opens up about her evolution from a potential career in medicine to one richly woven with her Native American heritage and love for the arts. Listen in as she recounts her journey of self-discovery and the serendipitous moments that led her to embrace her true calling in music and performance, ultimately guiding her to a significant role at the Philbrook Museum of Art.Explore with us the vibrant world of Native American artists and their lasting contributions across various artistic disciplines. We discuss the importance of recognizing these talents as an integral part of the broader cultural narrative, moving past tokenism to a genuine appreciation for the depth and classical nature of Native American art. Our conversation touches on the power of personal artistic processes, the inspirations drawn from nature and literature, and the profound influence of notable artists like Joy Harjo and Marie Watt on the creative journey.In our final segment, Kalyn and I reflect on the power of artistic expression and its ability to connect with audiences globally. We delve into the nuances of balancing personal growth with the fear of the unknown and the pursuit of happiness. Listen as we emphasize the importance of creating a flexible balance in life, where adapting to shifting priorities can coexist with maintaining one's core values. We leave you with a heartfelt thank you to Kalyn for her insights and encourage our listeners to continue embracing their creativity, as it is through art that we can contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation of Native American culture.
Discover the powerful intersection of art, advocacy, and Indigenous heritage with our guest, Jeremy Dennis of the Shinnecock Nation. Through the lens of his dynamic digital photography, Jeremy captures the essence of his tribe's annual pow-wow, bringing to the forefront the vibrant narratives of Native American creation stories. As he shares the profound influence of his roots on his work, we explore the challenges Indigenous artists face and the ways in which their art combats misconceptions and commercial pressures, all while advocating for the rights and recognition of Indigenous communities.Embark on a journey with Jeremy as he gives us a peek into his "Rise" series and other projects that elicit a spectrum of responses from viewers, reflecting on both the struggles and triumphs of the Indigenous experience in the Hamptons. We also discuss Jeremy's innovative Ma’s House project, a BIPOC art studio that stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of the Shinnecock people. For emerging Indigenous artists and art aficionados alike, this episode offers a rare glimpse into the heart of Indigenous culture and its enduring spirit in the face of ever-evolving landscapes.
Ever been captivated by the sheer intricacy of beadwork or wondered about the stories woven into each piece? Martha Berry, a Cherokee National Treasure and bead artist, graces our podcast with a vivid tale of heritage and identity, stitched together with the timeless artistry of her people's beadwork. We unravel her deeply personal connection to the craft, from the early days of reviving ancestral skills to her current status as a cultural beacon. Through Martha’s lens, we see how beadwork isn't just an art form but a living narrative of the Cherokee spirit.Through our talk with Martha, the tapestry of Cherokee history comes alive as ancient symbols find new purpose in contemporary designs. Navigating the quest for traditional materials, we share in her triumphs and challenges, understanding the weight of responsibility that comes with cultural representation. As Martha imparts her wisdom on the delicate balance between authenticity and innovation, listeners are invited into a world where every bead carries the legacy of generations, and every creation is a tribute to the resilience and beauty of the Cherokee community.Looking ahead, Martha casts a visionary gaze on the evolution of beadwork and the importance of passing down this rich heritage. We celebrate the milestones of her journey, from the transformative power of art contests to the significance of her role as an educator. Martha's reflections on her artistic evolution, the honor of being a Cherokee National Treasure, and her aspirations for the future culminate in a stirring call to embrace art as a means to honor the past while enriching the future. Join us for an exploration into the vibrant world of Southeastern beadwork, where history, heart, and handiwork converge to craft compelling stories, one bead at a time.
Step into the creative mind of multifaceted Native American artist, Gregg Deal, on this episode of Beyond the Art. Join us as we traverse the inspiring landscape of Gregg's journey, from overcoming personal adversities to become a celebrated artist. His transition from graphic design to painting during his college years epitomizes his boldness and tenacity in the face of challenges.Gregg's indigenous roots have sculpted his unique style and approach to his work. He explains how personal experiences, connections with fellow artists, and traditional symbols serve as sources of inspiration for his striking pieces. We explore his thoughts on the delicate balance between personal life and work, his motivation behind creating art, and the blend of contemporary and indigenous traditions in his current projects.The episode reaches its pinnacle as we navigate through the challenges Gregg faces as a Native American artist. He shares his thoughts on the portrayal of Native existence through Western perspectives and it's intertwining with political and social issues. We also delve into Gregg's appreciation for analog music and his joy of sharing his art with the world. Don't miss this enriching artistic journey with Gregg Deal on Beyond the Art.
We're thrilled to introduce you to a truly fascinating and gifted artist, Heidi Brandow, in our latest episode of Beyond the Art. Heidi, a remarkable testament to the flourishing intersection of Native American art and cultural identity, shares compelling insights into her journey as a Native Hawaiian and Diné Navajo artist. Alongside her exploration of cultural heritage, Heidi unveils her unique method of portraying contemporary Native realities through vivid illustrative monsters and other artistic elements.The conversation broadens, weaving in stories of resilience, creativity, and the struggle for self-representation from other Indigenous artists. These narratives shed light on the intriguing world of Native American art, illuminating the passion and drive of these artists to preserve their cultural identities amidst the hurdles faced in the creative world. From the significance of self-valuation to the need for telling their own stories, we highlight the crucial aspects of their craft and their unwavering commitment to the communities they represent.But don't think we're just stopping there! We wrap up this enriching journey with some sound advice from another talented artist, Heidi Lau, for those of you dreaming of a career in the arts. Persistence, hard work, and the power of community are the keystones of her wisdom. Listen in, as Heidi encourages honing one's artistic voice and reminds us that rejection is merely a stepping stone, not a stumbling block. Make sure to join us in this soulful journey into the heart of Native American art, their heritage, and the creative minds that bring it all to life.