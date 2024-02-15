Country acts Ricochet, Bryan White headline 2024 Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame class

A new class of musicians will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee on Saturday.

Known for their up-tempo tunes and tight harmonies, country group Ricochet sits at the top of this year’s class. The band‘s self-titled debut earned them a certified gold record in 1996, behind the strength of a number one country hit in “Daddy’s Money.” That album also included the top-five hit "What Do I Know" and top-10 hit "Love Is Stronger Than Pride."

Ricochet is led by Vian singer Heath Wright, who is the lone remaining original member. Greg Cook, also of Vian, was a founding member of the band, but left in 2014 to tour manage The Swon Brothers.

Country singer-songwriter Bryan White is also being inducted into the hall of fame. Born in Lawton and raised in Oklahoma City, White played drums and sang in bands with his parents as a teenager. After graduating from high school in 1992, White left for Nashville and signed a recording contract within four months.

His debut record in 1994 landed him two number-one country hits in “Someone Else’s Star” and "Rebecca Lynn." He'd land two more solo number-one country hits and two top-ten hits, and a duet on Shania Twain’s pop-country mega hit "From This Moment On."

Other inductees include:

Verlon Thompson, a musician from Binger who has written songs recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers, Trisha Yearwood and more. He has also played guitar on recordings by Guy Clark, Pam Tillis and Restless Heart.

Shelby Eicher, a fiddler and multi-instrumentalist who was a member of Roy Clark's band for 15 years.

Timothy Long, an orchestra leader and conductor who was worked at the Boston Philharmonic and New York City Opera

Jerry Huffer, a longtime music educator and director at Muskogee Public Schools

David Webb, a concert booking agent, record executive and business manager for James Brown

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame was created by the state legislature in 1996, with a stated goal to honor, preserve, and promote the music heritage of Oklahoma.

This year’s inductees will be honored in a ceremony and concert at the Muskogee Civic Center Saturday evening at 6:30. Tickets are available here.