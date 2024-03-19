© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

KOSU | By Robby Korth,
Ryan LaCroix
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Toby Keith
Toby Keith

Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Association announced on Monday.

The 2024 class also includes country singer John Anderson and pop, rock and county guitarist James Burton.

Keith, who was born in Clinton, raised in Moore and lived most of his adult life in Norman, died last month after a battle with stomach cancer.

The singer-songwriter's career spanned more than four decades, from local honky-tonk bar gigs with his band Easy Money to stadiums across the country.

He sold more than 40 million albums and charted 20 number-one country hits, including "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Keith is the 16th inductee to have been (or have a member of the band) born in Oklahoma or spend a significant part of their career in Oklahoma.

That list includes:

  • 1968 - Bob Wills (Tulsa)
  • 1969 - Gene Autry (Ravia)
  • 1977 - Merle Travis (Tahlequah)
  • 1980 - Sons of the Pioneers (Tim Spencer of Picher)
  • 1984 - Floyd Tillman (Ryan)
  • 1989 - Hank Thompson (Oklahoma City)
  • 1995 - Roger Miller (Erick)
  • 1999 - Johnny Bond (Enville)
  • 1999 - Conway Twitty (Oklahoma City, Norman)
  • 2007 - Vince Gill (Oklahoma City)
  • 2009 - Roy Clark (Tulsa)
  • 2011 - Reba McEntire (Chockie)
  • 2011 - Jean Shepard (Pauls Valley)
  • 2012 - Garth Brooks (Yukon)
  • 2019 - Brooks & Dunn (Tulsa)
  • 2024 - Toby Keith (Clinton, Moore, Norman)

The Country Music Association will induct the new class during its Medallion Ceremony this fall.

* indicates required
Tags
Music Toby Keithcountry musicOklahoma music
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content