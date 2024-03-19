Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Association announced on Monday.

The 2024 class also includes country singer John Anderson and pop, rock and county guitarist James Burton.

Keith, who was born in Clinton, raised in Moore and lived most of his adult life in Norman, died last month after a battle with stomach cancer.

The singer-songwriter's career spanned more than four decades, from local honky-tonk bar gigs with his band Easy Money to stadiums across the country.

He sold more than 40 million albums and charted 20 number-one country hits, including "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Keith is the 16th inductee to have been (or have a member of the band) born in Oklahoma or spend a significant part of their career in Oklahoma.

That list includes:

1968 - Bob Wills (Tulsa)

1969 - Gene Autry (Ravia)

1977 - Merle Travis (Tahlequah)

1980 - Sons of the Pioneers (Tim Spencer of Picher)

1984 - Floyd Tillman (Ryan)

1989 - Hank Thompson (Oklahoma City)

1995 - Roger Miller (Erick)

1999 - Johnny Bond (Enville)

1999 - Conway Twitty (Oklahoma City, Norman)

2007 - Vince Gill (Oklahoma City)

2009 - Roy Clark (Tulsa)

2011 - Reba McEntire (Chockie)

2011 - Jean Shepard (Pauls Valley)

2012 - Garth Brooks (Yukon)

2019 - Brooks & Dunn (Tulsa)

2024 - Toby Keith (Clinton, Moore, Norman)

The Country Music Association will induct the new class during its Medallion Ceremony this fall.