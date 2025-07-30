© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

KOSU debuts its guide to all things Oklahoma City

KOSU | By Abigail Siatkowski
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT
Downtown OKC as viewed from Scissortail Park.
Abigail Siatkowski
/
KOSU
Downtown Oklahoma City as viewed from Scissortail Park.

Oklahoma City is growing — in population, geographic area and business offerings. That’s why KOSU is excited to introduce the Welcome to OKC Guide.

More than 30,000 new residents have decided to call OKC home since 2020, bringing the city’s population to almost 713,000. The city also continues to annex surrounding areas, growing its already whopping area of over 600 square miles. With the city changing fast, there can be a lot to keep up with — and we’re here to help.

This guide aims to serve as a hub for people exploring OKC, whether you’re a newbie looking for the city’s oldest establishments or a lifelong resident searching for something new. On the guide, you’ll find a collection of stories related to OKC news, sports and culture, as well as a breakdown of some of the city’s different districts.

But this is just a starting point — the guide is far from complete. There are still many more districts and hidden gems to be added, and we need your help! Fill out the form below to tell us what we should add next.

The guide is also a place where we hope to explore some of OKC’s quirks and character. So if you have a burning question about OKC — like “What’s up with the tiny Braum’s on Classen?” or “Will the nation’s tallest tower really be built here?” — let us know.

Happy exploring!

Want to learn more about Oklahoma City?
Check out the full guide.
Tags
Local News Oklahoma City
Abigail Siatkowski
Abigail Siatkowski is KOSU’s digital producer. She joined the newsroom in August 2024.
See stories by Abigail Siatkowski
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content