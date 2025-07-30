KOSU debuts its guide to all things Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is growing — in population, geographic area and business offerings. That’s why KOSU is excited to introduce the Welcome to OKC Guide.

More than 30,000 new residents have decided to call OKC home since 2020, bringing the city’s population to almost 713,000. The city also continues to annex surrounding areas, growing its already whopping area of over 600 square miles. With the city changing fast, there can be a lot to keep up with — and we’re here to help.

This guide aims to serve as a hub for people exploring OKC, whether you’re a newbie looking for the city’s oldest establishments or a lifelong resident searching for something new. On the guide, you’ll find a collection of stories related to OKC news, sports and culture, as well as a breakdown of some of the city’s different districts.

But this is just a starting point — the guide is far from complete. There are still many more districts and hidden gems to be added, and we need your help! Fill out the form below to tell us what we should add next.

The guide is also a place where we hope to explore some of OKC’s quirks and character. So if you have a burning question about OKC — like “What’s up with the tiny Braum’s on Classen?” or “Will the nation’s tallest tower really be built here?” — let us know.

Happy exploring!