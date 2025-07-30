Get to know the Deep Deuce neighborhood of Oklahoma City with this beginner's guide

Deep Deuce bustles with historical importance and famous names. Near Bricktown, this once abandoned neighborhood is now the center of revitalization efforts. It boasts a variety of accommodations, from hotels to apartments, for travelers and locals alike.

If you want to explore this district more, follow this guide to know where to go:

Nationally-known history

Deep Deuce is rich in Oklahoma history. After the 1889 Land Run, it was home to Bricktown's warehouse district workers.

During the Jim Crow era, the area became a center of Black commerce and culture. The state’s first Black doctor and hotelier owned property and operated in the neighborhood. Famous writer Ralph Ellison worked in Deep Deuce, while musicians like guitarist Charlie Christian and blues shouter Jimmy Rushing called the neighborhood home.

Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, the neighborhood was a major hub of jazz and blues music.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Calvary Baptist Church has been visited by civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.

Perhaps the most well-known historical location in Deep Deuce is the Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark of Oklahoma’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. During a 1952 NAACP meeting, notable figures in the civil rights movement like Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota and eventual Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall spoke to the church. In 1957, students met there to organize "sit-ins" at segregated lunch counters.

In the 1980s, construction began on I-235, despite pushback from Deep Deuce residents and civil rights advocates. The new highway split the neighborhood, which originally extended farther east. Families were moved to the JFK neighborhood and historic businesses were torn down.

As the neighborhood lost residents, property was purchased by external groups like the Oklahoma City Urban Renewal Authority. Since then, the area has been renovated to host apartments and condos.

Hungry and/or thirsty?

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Deep Deuce Grill is known for its weekly trivia nights.

Today, Deep Deuce is home to several restaurants and establishments, including Bar Chicchetti. There, you can participate in trivia night and order a round of Deep Deuce Margaritas. Sunday brunch is always an option!

Looking for a more laid-back, sports bar environment? Try Deep Deuce Bar & Grill. Take a peek at their Deuce Specialties (the grilled chicken mac and cheese comes highly recommended.)

If something more refined is your style, get a reservation at Grey Sweater. The concept was created by chef Andrew Black, winner of the 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southwest region. Grey Sweater is also home to Oklahoma’s first water menu, featuring different waters from across the world. You can find waters to fit your ideal mineral content, pH and more.

Experiences, pups and shops

If you’re searching for an art class or exhibits, though tempting to immediately head for the Paseo Arts District, consider ARTSPACE at Untitled in Deep Deuce. ARTSPACE often holds classes and workshops. Exhibits featured at ARTSPACE include work from artists, collectors or as part of their mentorship program.

For the pet lovers: BONE Dog Boutique and Self-Serve Dog Wash sells both dog and cat food, accessories, apparel and entertaining toys. On top of their natural products, BONE has a self-serve wash complete with leashes, shampoos and conditioners for your dogs. Don't forget to stop by the Deep Deuce Dog Park before bathing your four-legged friends.

