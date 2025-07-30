Welcome to OKC's Automobile Alley! KOSU has a guide for you

BEEP BEEP!

Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley holds a great amount of history. True to its name, the district is a favorite among car and automobile fans. Home to Tesla’s store, Indian Motorcycles of Oklahoma City and so much, you’ll never lack fun, food or beer in Automobile Alley.

Driving into history

Automobile Alley dates back to the original 1889 townsite plat, when it was home to the widest north-south street. According to the district's official website, rumor has it that the street was just wide enough to turn a horse-drawn wagon. In the 1890s and early 1900s, frame houses began to pop up.

Throughout the late 1910s and early 1920s, residential properties were sold and replaced with commercial properties, most of which were automobile-related. Hotels and apartment buildings were also incorporated. The earliest of these buildings were constructed of brick.

By the 1920s, 52 of Oklahoma City’s 76 automobile dealerships were located along Broadway Avenue in Automobile Alley.

Although the city's car dealerships are now more spread out, Automobile Alley boasts shops, restaurants and attractions housed in the historic brick buildings of its early days. The district also hosts car shows that harken back to its roots.

Are we there yet? I’m hungry!

Visitors in Automobile Alley can pick from a global selection of cuisine. Iguana Mexican Grill serves authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. The menu features queso and several taco options, including creative concoctions like the cheeseburger taco. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Automobile Alley / Facebook Iguana Mexican Grill serves a variety of tacos.

Pho and Banh Mi lovers: check out Vietnamese restaurant Hot Chopsticks Kitchen. The establishment's signature items include beef short rib pho, sesame chicken and orange chicken. Diners looking for something sweet can also grab a glass of boba tea. Hot Chopsticks is located in the 8th Street Market.

If you're looking to treat yourself to steak dinner, go no further than Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse. The menu offers a variety of cuts, from a New York strip to wagyu filet. For diners who don't eat meat, vegan options include a portobello steak.

Broadway 10 inhabits the former Buick building, with its bright rooftop sign an Automobile Alley landmark.

Driver needs a break!

Automobile Alley is home to several breweries, including Skydance Brewing. A Native American owned business, Skydance aims to bring the community together through their brews and celebrate heritage in their branding and packaging. Year-round beers include the Fancy Dance and NDN Time, with several seasonal options and rotating series.

The SoundBar is a vinyl listening lounge and bar. While you listen and drink, you can shop their selection of records and vintage audio gear from Oklahoma City’s MonkeyFeet Music. If you're hungry, The SoundBar offers Lebanese food and desserts from SAJ Lebanese Cuisine until 9 p.m.

While Prairie Artisan Ales' taproom was founded in 2012, their first beers were brewed before Oklahoma was a state (though selling and having beer was illegal then). The Bomb!, Rainbow Sherbet and Slush ales top their year-long collection.

Dylan Johnson / Factory Obscura Mix-Tape is Factory Obscura's permanent exhibit.

Need to stretch your legs?

Factory Obscura is an immersive art experience. The exhibit in Automobile Alley is Mix-Tape, their take on the “classic audio autobiography.” Stop by and meet the feels — melancholy, love, wonder, joy, angst and hope — during your adventure in the district.

The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center moved to Automobile Alley in 2020 after 30 years at the OKC Fairgrounds. The center aims to encourage artistic expression through education, exhibits and performances. Check out a show, take a class, or view the current exhibits online!

That’s a cool shop, pull over!

Johnny and June is an eclectic gift shop selling candles, cards, mugs, accessories and more. The team also has a penchant for dinosaur-themed products, from plushies to stickers. And don't forget to pick up pet treats for your furry friend while you browse.

Plenty Mercantile aims to support sustainability by mindfully sourcing refined goods. Here, you can get bulk refills and pick up a variety of zero waste, home, pet and family goods. Plenty also supports The Venue for all your party hosting needs and has an online store.

If you're looking for something niche to check out, Ace's Disc Golf Supply has your disc golf needs covered. The store also hosts a weekly mini.

Lights on Broadway

James Harber / Automobile Alley Facebook Automobile Alley boasts one of the city's best Christmas light displays during the holidays.

Automobile Alley is known around the city for its Christmas light display. The district goes all about, putting up over 600,000 lights in celebration of the holidays. It also hosts Lights on Broadway, a Christmas event that brings together food, activities and photos with Santa to kick off the season with cheer.

Take a drive down Broadway to check it out!

