New state superintendent, 'No Kings' rally, 2028 Summer Olympics and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about moves by new State Superintendent Lindel Fields to undo initiatives championed by his predecessor, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission files a lawsuit against Oklahoma City Democratic Representative Ajay Pittman and state lawmakers investigating the use of automated license plate readers.

The trio also discusses the "No Kings" rallies held in Oklahoma and OKC joining the city of Los Angeles in recognizing 1,000 days until the 2028 Summer Olympics.