Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

New state superintendent, 'No Kings' rally, 2028 Summer Olympics and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about moves by new State Superintendent Lindel Fields to undo initiatives championed by his predecessor, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission files a lawsuit against Oklahoma City Democratic Representative Ajay Pittman and state lawmakers investigating the use of automated license plate readers.

The trio also discusses the "No Kings" rallies held in Oklahoma and OKC joining the city of Los Angeles in recognizing 1,000 days until the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Lindel FieldsOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)Oklahoma Ethics CommissionAjay PittmanDonald Trump2028 Los Angeles Olympics2028 Los Angeles Olympics - OKCOklahoma City
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
See stories by Andy Moore
