Tim Landes of Tulsa Flyer

Tim Landes is the food, arts and culture editor for the Tulsa Flyer. You can reach him at [email protected].

Tim is an award-winning journalist and photographer, who has two decades of experience in local media. He covered all aspects of Tulsa over the last six years as an editor for TulsaPeople Magazine. He has also contributed nationally to National Geographic and 60 Minutes. He is a proud Cherokee Nation citizen raised in Claremore and worked for his tribe for a decade in media relations. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Editorial Board for the Cherokee Phoenix and also serves on the board for the Tulsa Press Club. In his free time he can be found at local concerts, a movie theater or a bookstore.