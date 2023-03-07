Oklahomans head to the polls to decide fate of recreational cannabis

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls today to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

State Question 820 would make it legal for people to have up to one ounce of weed for adult use, grow up to six cannabis plants, and create a pathway to expunge some prior marijuana offenses. It is the only item on the ballot in every county in the state.

The official ballot language of Oklahoma's State Question 820.

The question is the only item voters will consider, which likely affects turnout. It ended up alone following a delay in signature verification , which pushed the state question off the November ballot.

It’s unclear what voters will do. When Oklahomans narrowly voted to approve State Question 788 , which legalized medical marijuana, regulators were caught flat-footed. But there’s been a boom in business and with it a boom in tax revenues for the state that has paid for things like school facilities . Pot businesses are everywhere and in fact, there are more here than anywhere else in the country.

With varying opposition and support, the result will likely be determined by which side turns out. And voter participation, especially among young people , in Oklahoma is some of the worst in the country.

“Sometimes in Oklahoma, these are decided by very few voters,” University of Oklahoma political scientist Alyson Shortle said in an interview about the election. “So it is important if you care about this issue to go out and vote.”

The state’s cannabis industry has seen rapid development since 2018 and the passage of medical marijuana - with more than 7,000 growers, 2,800 dispensaries and 369,000 medical marijuana patients.

Recent finance campaign reports show Yes on 820 - Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws has spent about $4 million, mostly towards getting the initiative through the petition process and to a statewide ballot. It’s endorsed by groups like the ACLU of Oklahoma and Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform .

Meanwhile, Protect our Kids No 820 has spent more than $200,000 so far. It’s supported by groups like the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Faith Leaders .

As of Monday morning, more than 56,000 early voters — mail-in absentee and in-person absentee — had cast their ballot. Comparatively, for SQ788 in 2018 — nearly 77,000 voters cast early ballots . However, comparisons are difficult this year because the only thing on the ballot is SQ820. In 2018, voters were also voting in primaries and other local elections.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and to check your registration, visit the OK Voter Portal .

Check your polling place

To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

What do I need to bring with me?

Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

Some acceptable forms of ID include:

Oklahoma driver's license

U.S. passport

tribal ID

U.S. military ID

Oklahoma Voter ID card

You are also allowed to bring any notes, guides or information you need to the polls for the races you're deciding on.