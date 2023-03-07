© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Oklahomans head to the polls to decide fate of recreational cannabis

KOSU | By Robby Korth,
Kateleigh MillsXcaret Nuñez
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Cannabis plant.jpg
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
A cannabis plant at Sacred Herb Dispensary in Sapulpa, Okla.

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls today to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

State Question 820 would make it legal for people to have up to one ounce of weed for adult use, grow up to six cannabis plants, and create a pathway to expunge some prior marijuana offenses. It is the only item on the ballot in every county in the state.

State Question No. 820 Initiative Petition No. 434 This measure creates a state law legalizing recreational use marijuana for persons 21 or older. Marijuana use and possession remain crimes under federal law. The export of marijuana from Oklahoma is prohibited. The law will have a fiscal impact on the State. The Oklahoma Tax Commission will collect a 15% excise tax on recreational use sales, above applicable sales taxes. Excise tax revenues will fund implementation of the law, with any surplus revenues going to public school programs to address substance abuse and improve student retention (30%), the General Revenue Fund (30%), drug addiction treatment programs (20%), courts (10%), and local governments (10%). The law limits certain marijuana-related conduct and establishes quantity limits, safety standards, restrictions, and penalties for violations. A local government may prohibit or restrict recreational marijuana use on the property of the local government and regulate the time, place, and manner of the operation of marijuana businesses within its boundaries. However, a local government may not limit the number of, or completely prohibit, such businesses. Persons who occupy, own, or control private property may prohibit or regulate marijuana-related conduct, except that a lease agreement may not prohibit a tenant from lawfully possessing and consuming marijuana by means other than smoking. The law does not affect an employer's ability to restrict employee marijuana use. For the first two years, marijuana business licenses are available only to existing licensees in operation one year or more. The law does not affect the rights of medical marijuana patients or licensees. The law requires resentencing, reversing, modifying, and expunging certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences unless the State proves an unreasonable risk to a person. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is authorized to administer and enforce the law. Shall the proposal be approved? For the proposal- YES Against the proposal- NO
The official ballot language of Oklahoma's State Question 820.

The question is the only item voters will consider, which likely affects turnout. It ended up alone following a delay in signature verification, which pushed the state question off the November ballot.

It’s unclear what voters will do. When Oklahomans narrowly voted to approve State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana, regulators were caught flat-footed. But there’s been a boom in business and with it a boom in tax revenues for the state that has paid for things like school facilities. Pot businesses are everywhere and in fact, there are more here than anywhere else in the country.

With varying opposition and support, the result will likely be determined by which side turns out. And voter participation, especially among young people, in Oklahoma is some of the worst in the country.

“Sometimes in Oklahoma, these are decided by very few voters,” University of Oklahoma political scientist Alyson Shortle said in an interview about the election. “So it is important if you care about this issue to go out and vote.”

The state’s cannabis industry has seen rapid development since 2018 and the passage of medical marijuana - with more than 7,000 growers, 2,800 dispensaries and 369,000 medical marijuana patients.

Recent finance campaign reports show Yes on 820 - Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws has spent about $4 million, mostly towards getting the initiative through the petition process and to a statewide ballot. It’s endorsed by groups like the ACLU of Oklahoma and Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.

Meanwhile, Protect our Kids No 820 has spent more than $200,000 so far. It’s supported by groups like the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Faith Leaders.

As of Monday morning, more than 56,000 early voters — mail-in absentee and in-person absentee — had cast their ballot. Comparatively, for SQ788 in 2018 — nearly 77,000 voters cast early ballots. However, comparisons are difficult this year because the only thing on the ballot is SQ820. In 2018, voters were also voting in primaries and other local elections.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and to check your registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.

Check your polling place

To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

What do I need to bring with me?

Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

Some acceptable forms of ID include:

You are also allowed to bring any notes, guides or information you need to the polls for the races you're deciding on.

_

Tags
Politics State Question 820State Question 788marijuanarecreational marijuana
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret Nuñez covers agriculture and rural communities for KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content