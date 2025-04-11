Stitt versus the Forestry Service, DOGE-OK report, recreational marijuana and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt's fight against the Oklahoma Forestry Service heating up, DOGE-OK release a report calling for major shifts in policy and a mental health program in Tulsa gets funding after originally being cut by the state.

The trio also discusses tribal leaders raising concerns about cuts to the federal Health and Human Services agency, and a new effort has started on legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.