© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt versus the Forestry Service, DOGE-OK report, recreational marijuana and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt's fight against the Oklahoma Forestry Service heating up, DOGE-OK release a report calling for major shifts in policy and a mental health program in Tulsa gets funding after originally being cut by the state.

The trio also discusses tribal leaders raising concerns about cuts to the federal Health and Human Services agency, and a new effort has started on legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma Forestry ServicesKevin StittDepartment of Government Efficiency (DOGE)mental healthfederal funding cutsIndigenous peoplesrecreational marijuana
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
See stories by Andy Moore
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content