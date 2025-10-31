Hayden Pedigo and Chat Pile collaborate: 'When melancholy slams up against depravity and sadness'

The day Hayden Pedigo moved to Oklahoma City, he messaged Chat Pile, a metal band that puts Oklahoma front and center on their albums.

Despite their wildly different genres, they found they got along, watching movies and going to shows together.

Hayden Pedigo is known for beautiful acoustic guitar, while Chat Pile songs are full of noise and growled lyrics.

In this episode, they talk about how they met, what it was like working together, and how the album is still shocking even for Pedigo to listen to.

On how they met

Hayden Pedigo: We met essentially, because the day I moved to Oklahoma City last year, I sent a DM to Chat Pile's Instagram — not knowing who exactly I was messaging and just said, like, 'hey, what's up? I just moved to town, you know, love y'all's music. What's there to do in Oklahoma City in the music scene? Who should I be listening to? What should I be aware of?'

And I then met them, and we started hanging out quite a bit.

Stin: Like we're from the same region. And then myself plus all the other Chat Pile guys are all like, you know, music and pop culture obsessives I think in a way that Hayden is as well. We're kind of on the same frequency on how we relate to art and that sort of thing.

Hayden Pedigo: Our taste in music in some ways can be very different. Like we were listening to a lot of very different stuff. But like Stin said, I think our intensity for what we enjoy with art and music was on a very similar wavelength.

I think that's where the seeds for the collaboration began is just I think we could sense that we were all heads, and truly, I guess, passionate about music.

Like, we dig records and we like making records. That's the root of it — we're all fans of making albums. So I think we were down to make a record together. We just didn't know it yet.

On recording 'In the Earth Again'

Luther: We got together to jam—just like an improv thing, just to see if that would even work at all.

Like the first ones, it was cool, but it was like, you kind of have to shake the webs off of it because you just never know how it's going to be playing with people you haven't played with before.

But we were able just to come up with some cool stuff. And then just over the course of a few weeks, everyone has brought in some ideas and it somehow just turned into like a 40-minute album.

I think it ended up being our saddest album Raygun Busch

Raygun Busch: This was the easiest record to work on for me because I've done lots of stuff like this before this. When I do Chat Pile, that's me stepping out of my comfort zone. I've never been in a band like Chat Pile so I'm doing something way different than that.

This is more just me doing what I do, you know? So this was so easy for me personally, to the point where I'm like, I could do three more of these.

Hayden Pedigo: I think the big takeaway I get from it is people always say that my music is melancholy and lonely.

And I think this record is like when melancholy slams up against depravity and then sadness and all these things. Hayden Pedigo

It's like an indescribable sadness that I can totally feel the sadness in it, but it's like at points it's wistful, and then other times it's too tired to even feel — like there's a numbness to it.

But then an outpouring of emotion and melancholy at other points.

I think the most interesting takeaway about the record is it covers so much ground, but then the very last song is about one individual person, and it's to me personally, it's the most eerie note of the record.

It's touching, but to me, it shocks me even at the end of the record.

Every time I hear it, I'm shocked. And even me, I feel like I haven't quite pinned down how this record leaves me feeling by the end of it. It's hard. I think it's a tough record.