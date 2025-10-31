Headlines: Food assistance cuts, tribal hunting case & Thunder remains undefeated

Food banks are preparing for an end to SNAP benefits. (KOSU)

Republicans and Democrats split on food assistance cuts. (NewsOK)

Federal layoffs of office overseeing special education could impact Oklahoma. (Tulsa Flyer)

GOP gubernatorial candidate Chip Keating says he’s a political outsider. (Tulsa World)

The state’s top prosecutor is getting involved in a hunting case against a tribal citizen. (KOSU)

Engineer says history shows danger of skimping with new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

More remains exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County officials break ground on a $3B investment for data centers. (Tulsa World)

Mayors say more needs to be done for families. (Tulsa World)

Final Tulsa community conversation looks into neighborhood conditions. (Tulsa World)

A new documentary focuses on an Oklahoma doctor and Fairfax hospital. (KOSU)

Officials plan to investigate historic Shawnee theater after neighbor’s roof collapse. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma bats appear to be avoiding a deadly disease striking others in the country. (KOSU)

National Sit-In Plaza honors the legacy of Clara Luper. (NewsOK)

OKC’s downtown New Years’ Eve celebration is returning. (KOSU)

OKC Thunder player undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. (NewsOK)

The Thunder sets a new record in defeat of the Washington Wizards. (NewsOK)