Operation SAFE in OKC, Ryan Walters lawsuit dismissed, sports betting and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt's Operation SAFE to move people out of homeless encampments expanding to OKC, new State Superintendent Lindel Fields continues to dismantle initiatives from his predecessor and the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against former State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Department or Education.

The trio also discusses an interim study on sports betting in Oklahoma and nearly 300 new laws taking effect on Saturday.