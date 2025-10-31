© 2025 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Operation SAFE in OKC, Ryan Walters lawsuit dismissed, sports betting and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt's Operation SAFE to move people out of homeless encampments expanding to OKC, new State Superintendent Lindel Fields continues to dismantle initiatives from his predecessor and the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against former State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Department or Education.

The trio also discusses an interim study on sports betting in Oklahoma and nearly 300 new laws taking effect on Saturday.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StitthomelessnessOKC HomelessnessLindel FieldsOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)Ryan Walterssports bettinggambling
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
