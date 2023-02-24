© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TWIOP.jpg
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Superintendent Ryan Walters, education priorities, recreational marijuana and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a bill to require legislative oversight of State Superintendent Ryan Walters if he attempts to downgrade a school's accreditation, Walters removing the pictures of Education Hall of Fame members and the State Equalization Board approving an extra $2B for lawmakers to spend in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

The trio also discusses the State House leadership education priorities to include a teacher pay raise and tax breaks for private and homeschool families and early voting for State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan Walterseducation fundingteacher payState Question 820recreational marijuanaOklahoma's 2023 legislative session
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel