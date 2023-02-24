Superintendent Ryan Walters, education priorities, recreational marijuana and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a bill to require legislative oversight of State Superintendent Ryan Walters if he attempts to downgrade a school's accreditation, Walters removing the pictures of Education Hall of Fame members and the State Equalization Board approving an extra $2B for lawmakers to spend in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

The trio also discusses the State House leadership education priorities to include a teacher pay raise and tax breaks for private and homeschool families and early voting for State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.