State Question 820, Mauree Turner, Nathan Dahm and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana in the state failing to get enough votes for passage, a new poll showing Oklahomans are virtually split on the legalization of sports betting and House Republicans censure the state's openly non-binary lawmaker, Oklahoma City Democratic Representative Mauree Turner.

The trio also discusses a viral interview between Broken Arrow Republican Nathan Dahm and TV personality Jon Stewart over gun control and Oklahoma is mourning the loss of Tom Love, the founder of Love's Country Stores, who died earlier this week at the age of 82.