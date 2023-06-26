New report commissioned by OMMA finds 'oversupply' of medical marijuana product

Medical marijuana producers are growing 32 times more cannabis than is demanded by the market.

A report by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting, which was ordered by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, reveals several key findings about the state’s medical marijuana industry. Researchers interviewed more than 1,300 cannabis consumers across Oklahoma.

The OMMA ordered the report to better understand and examine the supply chain and demand of the medical cannabis market in Oklahoma.

Based on the key findings, producers are oversupplying the market. Researchers say there is a supply-to demand ratio of 64:1 of both regulated medical marijuana supply and medical cannabis demand.

The report says, “using a general assumption that units of supply should not exceed two times the units of demand, the medical marijuana program has no less than 32 times more regulated marijuana necessary than licensed patient demand.”

Another key finding of the report found that the oversupply of products is “very likely” adding to the illicit market both at the point of cultivation and the point of retail sale - and that the illicit market may “be hiding in plain sight.”

Voters approved Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program in 2018 and rejected legalizing recreational use in March. Nearly 10% of Oklahomans have a medical marijuana card.