Recreational marijuana, gender-affirming care, death penalty moratorium and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the vote this Tuesday on State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma and the State House passing legislation to all but ban gender affirming care in the state.

The trio also discusses a poll finding a majority of Oklahomans support a moratorium on the death penalty and State Superintendent Ryan Walters coming under fire for disparaging words concerning the state's colleges and universities.