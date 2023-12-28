© 2023 KOSU
These 5 stories were the most read by KOSU fans in 2023

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST
Tara Damron and a collection of Osage Wedding Coats at the White Hair Memorial.
KOSU reporters wrote more than 1,000 stories in 2023. Each one brought you the news and fact-based information you've come to rely on from the station.

But these five stories were read more than any others on the site. Here are the top five stories from 2023:

1 'Killers of The Flower Moon' puts Osage Reign of Terror in spotlight, but there's more to the story

The Osage Reign of Terror didn't just include one family, and it didn't stop and start in the 1920s. KOSU examined obituaries, death certificates and talked with family members who say the deaths of great-grandfathers and mothers in their family tree have left lingering questions about what happened.

KOSU published this look back at what’s in the Killers of the Flower Moon movie, what isn’t and the rich history of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma trooper on side of the road.
2. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and tribal ticketing

In November, a traffic ticket sent shockwaves through Indian Country. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared to abandon decades of precedent of honoring many tribal nation car tags.

The move represented a major shift that penalizes tribal citizens who live outside their nation’s boundaries for not having state of Oklahoma plates. And it left listeners with a host of questions, that KOSU answered here.

A promotional photo from Killers of the Flower Moon shows actress Lily Gladstone with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was largely shot in Oklahoma.
3. Osage Citizens react to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' hitting the big screen

As Killers of the Flower Moon was set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, KOSU put Allison Herrera on a plane to cover the event.

She captured the mood of Osage citizens who said they are anxious and hopeful that the movie shed light on one of the worst chapters in the tribal nation's history.

Black vulture populations are expanding and causing problems for livestock producers across several states. "It kinda gets you in the gut," said Oklahoma livestock producer Yancy Paul. "You definitely don't like to lose anything, but when a bird flies down and kills a brand new baby calf, that's really not good."
4. Black vultures and their impacts on farmers and more

KOSU’s dedication to covering agriculture and rural affairs is well-documented. You can see it in our partnership with Harvest Public Media.

KOSU listeners particularly flocked to this story, by Xcaret Nuñez, on how black vultures are harming ranchers in Oklahoma and beyond.

A truck in Norman sports a large sign urging Oklahomans to vote against State Question 820.
5. Oklahoma voters reject recreational marijuana

In March, Oklahoma voters shot down State Question 820, which would have made recreational pot legal in the state.

The overwhelming rejection was big news – and a little surprising – as Oklahomans had previously approved State Question 788 in 2018, which legalized medical marijuana.

KOSU listeners and readers took to our election pageto catch the latest on the results.

