KOSU hires Catie Gryder as financial assistant

Catie brings more than 10 years of combined accounting, marketing, human resources and management experience to KOSU.

In her role as Financial Assistant, she will create financial and impact grant reports, assist in reconciling financial records and help craft the annual budget for the station.

Catie loves spending time with her husband, Justin; riding the Harley, going dancing or enjoying an evening around the firepit. She is a blessed stepmom, aunt, sister and daughter; staying as involved as possible in all of their activities.

Catie grew up in a sports loving family where the OSU Cowboys always took priority on game days. She also enjoys spending time on the family ranch, fishing and traveling when given the chance.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Catie to the KOSU team!