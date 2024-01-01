Catherine "Catie" Gryder joined the KOSU family in February 2024, with 10+ years of combined accounting, marketing, human resources and management experience.

Catie grew up in a sports loving family where the OSU Cowboys always took priority on game days.

She loves spending time with her husband, Justin; riding the Harley, going dancing or enjoying an evening around the firepit. Catie is a blessed stepmom, aunt, sister and daughter; staying as involved as possible in all of their activities. She also enjoys spending time on the family ranch, fishing and traveling when given the chance.