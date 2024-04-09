KOSU is now on Apple News. Here's how you can follow us

KOSU is now on Apple News, an easy way to stay up-to-date with news and information that matters to you, available across all your Apple devices — iPhone or iPad with iOS 9 or later, or a Mac with macOS 10.14 or later.

Here's how to find KOSU in Apple News:

Click this link on your Apple device to directly go to our channel, or click the Search icon and search for KOSU.

Tap the + icon to follow KOSU's channel.

To make KOSU's channel a favorite, click the Following tab, then click Edit. Scroll down to 'Channels & Topics' and tap the Add Favorite button next KOSU's channel or topic. Next, you can drag KOSU up to the top of your Favorites list so it will appear in a Favorites group on your Today feed.

Now, Oklahoma stories will appear more often in your Today feed, and KOSU's channel will appear in the Following tab.

Note: You can also Bookmark KOSU stories inside Apple News to read for later.

