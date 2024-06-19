McCortney goes down, incumbents in Congress prevail in Oklahoma's primary election

Voters in all 77 counties went to the polls Tuesday to consider a wide array of candidates and issues.

Many state legislators are running unopposed for re-election. But several Republican incumbents faced off against primary challengers from further right on the political spectrum.

Some of the notable results are below. Full results are available via the state Department of Elections website.

Legislative primaries

Oklahoma's Republican supermajority remains, though there were some surprises.

Shakeup in the Senate

Wingard for OK State Senate Jonathan Wingard

Several Republican senators faced primary opposition from the right. And in a couple of cases, they were toppled.

Current Senate Majority Floor Leader and would-be Senate Pro Tempore Greg McCortney, R-Ada, lost his primary race to Jonathan Wingard in the Republican primary election by 262 votes.

McCortney had been tapped by his fellow Republicans to lead the Senate starting next year, as current Pro Tem Greg Treat was term-limited. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, and Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, were also seeking that post.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Marlow, also lost her GOP primary contest. She fell to Kendal Sacchieri, the McClain County Assessor, who boasted endorsements from the National Rifle Association and the anti-vaccination group Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights.

Sacchieri will have to defeat Democrat Sam Graefe in November.

Senate District 17 rematch

Incumbent Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, will face off against the man he unseated in a 2020 primary, former Sen. Ron Sharp. Those two claimed the top two spots in a four-way GOP race.

Sharp, a former educator, is running to reclaim his district seat after Jett primaried him from the right. In 2022, Epic Charter School and Sharp reached a $500,000 settlement in an anti-SLAPP case against the former senator.

House budget leader will go to runoff

Wellston Republican Kevin Wallace is headed to an August runoff in the Republican primary with opponent Jim Shaw. Wallace, chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, came in second place in a three-way race.

The races for former legislative leaders’ seats

Pro Tem Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall will both be exiting the legislature.

McCall will be replaced by Republican Ryan Eaves, an Atoka business owner. Eaves defeated his primary opponent and Tishomingo’s city manager, Troy Golden. He will be seated in the legislature as he has no opponents for the general election.

The race to replace Treat is a little more complicated. Republicans Kelly Hines and Jenny Schmitt will face off in an August runoff after finishing in the top two of a three-way race. The winner will face Democrat Erin Brewer in November.

Democratic primary results

Democratic Senate Leader Kay Floyd has reached her term limit this year after first winning the district in 2012. The solidly blue district includes much of Oklahoma City’s urban core and its southeastern suburbs, making it one of the state’s most racially diverse districts.

Mark Mann served as vice chair of the OKC School Board for seven years and is heavily involved in the nonprofit and public education sectors. He defeated criminal defense attorney Sam Wargin Grimaldo by 165 votes.

Mann will face Republican Charles Barton and Independent David Pilchman in the Nov. 5 general election.

In Tulsa, Rep. Regina Goodwin will now serve as a senator, replacing term-limited Kevin Matthews. She defeated former Tulsa City Councilman Joe Williams. She does not have an opponent in the general election.

In Oklahoma City’s House District 88, Mauree Turner is not seeking re-election in November, citing their health and a need to focus on self-care. They had endorsed their legislative assistant Nicole Maldonado. However, Ellen Pogemiller was ultimately victorious in the three-way Democratic primary, capturing nearly 54 percent of the votes. She will be seated as no Republicans are in the race.

Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma / Facebook Congressman Tom Cole speaks at an Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma meeting.

Incumbents prevail easily in U.S. House races

All five of Oklahoma’s incumbent Republican U.S. House representatives are headed to the November ballot after Tuesday’s primary.

Josh Brecheen and Stephanie Bice ran unopposed in their primaries but will face candidates from other parties in November.

The most high-profile race was between 12-term Congressman Tom Cole, and challengers Paul Bondar, Nick Hankins, Rick Harris and Andrew Hayes. But Cole took it with more than 60 percent of the vote. He’ll face Democrat Mary Brannon in the fall.

Of his four opponents, Bondar — a millionaire who recently hails from Texas — had the most momentum. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters endorsed him in a Facebook video earlier this month.

As reported by KFOR, Bondar is registered to vote in Texas and voted there three months ago. He bought land in Durant, which is outside the district he seeks to represent, but still satisfies the state residency requirement for his campaign.

Frank Lucas easily beat his farther-right challengers on Tuesday, and with no opponents in the general election, he can be sure of another term. Kevin Hern also won Tuesday's primary in his eastern Oklahoma district but will have to fend off Democratic and Independent challengers in November.

Bingman for Oklahoma / Facebook Former Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem and Secretary of State Brian Bingman addresses the Jackson County Republican Women’s Club in Altus earlier this year. Bingman won the GOP primary for Corporation Commission.

Bingman wins GOP nod for Corporation Commission

Former Secretary of State Brian Bingman won the GOP primary election for Corporation Commissioner against Justin Hornback and Russell Ray.

Bingman is a University of Oklahoma alum and holds a bachelor’s of business administration in petroleum land management. For more than 40 years, Bingman worked in the private sector, managing properties for oil and gas companies in Tulsa. He has also served in the Oklahoma House and Senate.

Bingman will face Democrat Harold Spradling and Libertarian Chad Willilams in November. The winner will replace Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony, who has served for 35 years.

Controversial sheriffs get mixed results in GOP primaries

Across the state, Oklahomans voted for the chief law enforcement officer in their counties. In Southeast Oklahoma, two of these elections followed scandals involving the incumbent sheriffs.

Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris

Pittsburg County

In Pittsburg County, incumbent Chris Morris beat challenger Randy Hass in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Morris, who was first elected as Pittsburg County sheriff in 2016, was suspended earlier this month by the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners.

Morris is facing felony embezzlement and bribery charges after allegedly falsifying records as part of a scheme to sell a $29,000 utility vehicle he owned to the county so he could receive a new Can-Am for himself. He’s also accused of negotiating free repairs on his personal utility vehicle in exchange for up-charged repairs on two county vehicles.

Morris will be elected sheriff as there is no opponent in the November general election.

McCurtain County

The McCurtain County GOP primary for sheriff ended with no candidate receiving enough votes to win outright, leading to a runoff election between Bruce W. Shirey and Jason Ricketts on Aug. 27.

Shire and Ricketts have minimal online presence and did not respond to requests for more information about their campaigns. Incumbent Kevin Clardy received less than 400 votes in the election. Last year, Clardy and three other county officials were recorded at a meeting discussing lynching Black people and killing journalists.

The runoff winner between Shirey and Ricketts will face Democrat Steve McKee in the general election on Nov. 5.

Rayna Behl / City of Edmond, Government on Facebook A mural in Edmond.

Residents give green light to local taxes

Edmond voters approved an increase in the lodging tax rate from 4 percent to 6 percent. The increase is expected to generate an additional $500,000 per year for tourism marketing and attracting conferences and sporting events. Officials say Edmond has 13 hotels, one bed and breakfast and more than 150 vacation homes.

Henryetta residents extended an existing one-cent sales tax. The tax brings in approximately $75,000 per month and pays for the city's general operations, including street pavement and water and sewer maintenance. Officials call the extension "essential" to continue operating the city at its current levels.

Broken Bow residents voted yes on a capital improvement sales tax. The penny sales tax will fund improvements to the city's water treatment plant, sewer lines and new sanitation trucks.

Voters in Alfalfa County renewed a two-percent sales tax, which largely funds the county's emergency services. Additional funds go to general operations and county roads and bridges. The increase will be in place for four years. Officials say the revenue from the tax is essential to keep county services operating.