Headlines: OG&E rate hike, federal shutdown impacts & National Pickleball lawsuit

Oklahoma Corporation Commission is considering a rate increase request from OG&E. (KOSU)

State lawmakers are studying the use of automated license plate readers. (Tulsa World)

Federal shutdown effects are impacting Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

The FAA Academy faces closure with the federal government shutdown. (KOCO)

Volunteers are helping with tours at the National Memorial during the shutdown. (KOSU)

Report finds Oklahoma is among the worst for Medicare. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Police Cadets tour the Greenwood Museum before patrolling the streets. (Oklahoma Eagle)

Oklahoma’s highway system is struggling amid growth in the state. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s finance director explains the city’s budgeting. (Tulsa World)

Builders of a Broken Arrow amphitheater unveil new renderings. (Tulsa World)

Pauls Valley’s Toy & Action Figure Museum celebrates 20 years with festival. (NewsOK)

Lawsuit over a National Pickleball League gets filed in OKC. (NewsOK)