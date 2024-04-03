2024 Oklahoma Elections

-
Oklahomans went to the polls Tuesday to vote on school bonds, school board and other municipal elections.
This week, Oklahomans will learn whose names will appear on upcoming ballots this election year. It’s candidate filing week in Oklahoma, and here is why it matters:
Voters in one of Enid’s six city council districts will decide whether to keep current City Commissioner Judd Blevins despite his associations with white nationalist groups.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he would work against a rumored effort by Gov. Kevin Stitt to recruit Republicans to run against senate incumbents.
Guthrie residents will vote whether to keep an existing sales tax for municipal improvements over the next 15 years. Since voters first approved it in 2016, the Capital Improvement Projects sales tax has collected 3/4s of a penny on every dollar spent in the city.
Notably, the changes include how long city councilors serve and when council elections take place.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses Super Tuesday results, controversy over a fundraiser at Deer Creek Schools when a viral video showed kids licking peanut butter off the toes of other kids and more.
Oklahomans went to the polls on Super Tuesday to choose their party nominees for president, while some voters had county proposals to vote on.
It's the biggest primary day of this election season. Follow NPR for live updates as voters make their voices heard, ballots are tallied and race calls are made.
Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose their party’s candidate for President, while voters in some counties will consider alcohol law changes, sales tax extensions and more.