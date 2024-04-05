© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Catholic charter school, minimum wage state question, Office of School Choice and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about arguments before the State Supreme Court regarding a Catholic virtual charter school, approval for an initiative petition to raise the state's minimum wage to move forward and a preliminary hearing over Epic Charter Schools' cofounders.

The trio also discuses State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to create an Office of School Choice and House Education Chair Rhonda Baker announcing she won't seek reelection.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma Supreme Courtvirtual schoolsminimum wageEpic Charter SchoolRyan Waltersschool choice2024 Oklahoma Elections2024 Elections
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
