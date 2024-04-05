Catholic charter school, minimum wage state question, Office of School Choice and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about arguments before the State Supreme Court regarding a Catholic virtual charter school, approval for an initiative petition to raise the state's minimum wage to move forward and a preliminary hearing over Epic Charter Schools' cofounders.

The trio also discuses State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to create an Office of School Choice and House Education Chair Rhonda Baker announcing she won't seek reelection.