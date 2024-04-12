© 2024 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Candidate filing, Congressman Tom Cole, budget stalemate and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published April 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a low turnout in the number of candidates filing for the 2024 election, a governor's task force calling for a lifting of the cap on individual donations to political campaigns and Congressman Tom Cole's elevation to chairman of the powerful U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

The trio also discusses the stalemate at the State Capitol over the budget and the retirement announcement from the executive director of the Department of Veterans' Affairs after just six months on the job.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics 2024 Oklahoma Elections2024 ElectionsOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionTom Coleveteranscampaign finance
