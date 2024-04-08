Candidate filing draws 285 hopefuls for political offices around Oklahoma

The three-day filing period saw 285 people file for the Oklahoma Legislature, U.S. House and Corporation Commission.

It was the lowest since 2012, when 275 filed.

“Overall, candidate filing has gone smoothly,” Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said. “The state election board staff have had a very efficient process in place to process candidates and to correct any issues that might arise.”

Several incumbents drew no challengers, including Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.

“I am pleased and honored to serve the residents of District 77 for another term,” Waldron said. “I promise to keep on fighting for better policies and good public schools for our Oklahoma children.”

All 101 House seats and 26 Senate posts were up for grabs.

Incumbents in all of the state’s five congressional seats drew challengers.

Republican Avery Frix, of Muskogee, was automatically elected to Senate District 9 after Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, chose not to seek another term.

Frix is a former member of the Oklahoma House who made a failed bid for Congress.

Rep. Regina Goodwin and Joe Williams, a former Tulsa City Council member, filed for Senate District 11. Both are Democrats from Tulsa and have previously made unsuccessful bids for the post.

The seat is being vacated by Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, who is term-limited.

Sen. Greg McCortney, who appears to be next in line to lead the upper chamber, drew two challengers for Senate District 13.

Jonathan Wingard, co-owner of a meat processing facility and former member of the Oklahoma National Guard, and Rob Crowley are seeking the post. All are Republicans from Ada.

Republicans Ryan Eaves, of Atoka, and Troy Golden, of Milburn, filed for House District 22. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is leaving due to term limits.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, drew Republican challenger David B. Hooten, of Nichols Hills, for House District 85.

Hooten is a former two-term Oklahoma County Clerk who resigned after a variety of allegations, including inappropriate workplace conduct, according to news reports.

“I did nothing wrong,” Hooten said. “I accomplished a tremendous amount of wonderful things while I was the county clerk.”

He made a failed bid for state treasurer.

Oklahoma City Council member Nikki Nice will face perennial candidate Connie Johnson, of Forest Park, for Senate District 48.

Johnson previously held the post. She has made two failed bids for governor and one for the U.S. Senate.

Both are Democrats.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, is leaving Senate District 48 before the end of his term.

Former journalist Russell Ray, a Republican from Edmond, threw his name into the hat for the Corporation Commission.

“I think the people of Oklahoma deserve an honest and real choice for Corporation Commissioner,” Ray said. “This is a pretty important election. This election is a choice between the political establishment and someone who is not afraid to vote their conscience.”

Ray, CareerTech communications director, joins a crowded field seeking the post being vacated by Bob Anthony.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, drew a challenge from Republican Wendi Stearman, of Collinsville.

“I think the Republican supermajority in the legislature is not adhering to basic constitutional, Republican values and somebody needs to do it,” said Stearman, who served one term in the House before being defeated.

Candidate qualifications can be contested Monday and Tuesday. Hearings will be held April 18 and 19.

The primary election is June 18. The runoff primary is Aug. 27. The general election is Nov. 5.

