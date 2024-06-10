© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma sheriff suspended after embezzlement, bribery charges

KOSU | By Cait Kelley
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:40 AM CDT
Headshot of Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office

Creek County Associate District Judge Laura Farris ordered the interim suspension of Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris after he was charged with two felonies of embezzlement and bribery by a public official.

The suspension last week follows a May 20 decision against Morris by the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners filed an application for Morris's removal after his first felony charge was filed and after meeting in executive session with the district attorney.

According to an affidavit first obtained by NonDoc, Morris illegally sold his personal Polaris utility vehicle to the sheriff’s office for $29,000, through Vicars Powersports, and received a Can-Am as part of the process.

Morris has also been accused of negotiating free repairs for his Polaris UTV in exchange for letting Advantage Truck and Auto upcharge repairs for two Pittsburg County sheriff's office vehicles. He denies any wrongdoing.

Morris has been the Pittsburg County sheriff since 2016 and is running for reelection in the Republican primary on June 18.

He is suspended until his removal trial, which is scheduled to begin July 22 in Pittsburg County Courthouse.

Cait Kelley
Cait Kelley is a summer intern at KOSU through the Scripps Howard Fund summer internship program.
