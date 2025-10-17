© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt on National Guard, business courts struck down, open primaries initiative and mroe

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt opposing President Trump's use of Texas National Guard troops in American cities like Chicago and Portland, the State Supreme Court striking down a law creating business courts championed by Stitt and five Republicans and one Democrat file for State House seat vacated by Ty Burns.

The trio also discusses the start of signature gathering for State Question 836 to open primaries for all candidates regardless of party affiliation and a new report shows the reason for the longevity of tolls on Oklahoma turnpikes.

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StittDonald TrumpOklahoma Supreme CourtTy BurnsvotingOklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
See stories by Andy Moore
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Donate Now
Related Content