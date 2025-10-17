Stitt on National Guard, business courts struck down, open primaries initiative and mroe

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt opposing President Trump's use of Texas National Guard troops in American cities like Chicago and Portland, the State Supreme Court striking down a law creating business courts championed by Stitt and five Republicans and one Democrat file for State House seat vacated by Ty Burns.

The trio also discusses the start of signature gathering for State Question 836 to open primaries for all candidates regardless of party affiliation and a new report shows the reason for the longevity of tolls on Oklahoma turnpikes.