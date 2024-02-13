© 2024 KOSU
Greg McCortney tapped to be next Oklahoma Senate leader

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published February 13, 2024 at 5:05 AM CST
Republican senators on Monday selected Sen. Greg McCortney to be the next leader of the upper chamber.

“I appreciate the members of the Senate Republican Caucus who voted for me, and even those who didn’t,” McCortney said in a press release. “I want to continue to unite our party and work toward our common goals.”

McCortney, R-Ada, is the Senate majority floor leader. It’s a post he has held since 2021.

McCortney, who was elected as pro tem designee, will succeed Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who is term limited.

Another vote will be taken after the November general election, and voted on by the entire body in January. He will not serve in his new leadership role until next session.

McCortney has been a member of the Senate since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s from Oklahoma City University and a master’s of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.

He is the owner and operator of a home care and hospice business.

Before being elected to the Senate, he served on the Ada city council and as mayor. He is the former chairman of the Ada Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, and Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, were also seeking the post.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Tags
Politics Oklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionGreg McCortneyRepublican Party
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
