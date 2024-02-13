Greg McCortney tapped to be next Oklahoma Senate leader

Republican senators on Monday selected Sen. Greg McCortney to be the next leader of the upper chamber.

“I appreciate the members of the Senate Republican Caucus who voted for me, and even those who didn’t,” McCortney said in a press release. “I want to continue to unite our party and work toward our common goals.”

McCortney, R-Ada, is the Senate majority floor leader. It’s a post he has held since 2021.

McCortney, who was elected as pro tem designee, will succeed Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who is term limited.

Another vote will be taken after the November general election, and voted on by the entire body in January. He will not serve in his new leadership role until next session.

McCortney has been a member of the Senate since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s from Oklahoma City University and a master’s of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.

He is the owner and operator of a home care and hospice business.

Before being elected to the Senate, he served on the Ada city council and as mayor. He is the former chairman of the Ada Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, and Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, were also seeking the post.

