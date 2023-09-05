KOSU debuts updated weekend schedule on Oct. 6

Beginning Friday, October 6, KOSU will bring listeners a revised on-air weekend schedule. This includes the addition of three new shows, repeat airing of three others, and new times for several more.

KOSU

During the daytime on Saturday and Sunday, KOSU will be adding three shows to its lineup — Code Switch, Life Kit and Fresh Air Weekend.

In addition, the popular shows Hidden Brain, Snap Judgment and Freakonomics will get repeat airings for listeners to enjoy.

As with every schedule change, there are also some shows that will no longer air on KOSU. Leaving our airwaves in October will be Reveal, It's Been a Minute, Planet Money and How I Built This.

But, listeners will enjoy many of the same programs at the times they are used to — in fact, 71% of the weekend daytime lineup remains the same.

The Spy

The Spy will also see a lineup shuffle on Saturday nights.

7 p.m. — No One Man with Don Data will move from its late slot on Fridays to this prime-time Saturday spot. The show aims to redefine the culture of hip hop through an eclectic soundscape from rap, r&b, soul, funk, to rock, folk, poetry, and conversation.

8 p.m. — Lindsey's Lounge, hosted by local musician Lindsey Cox, moves up one hour early. This whimsical radio program features songs Lindsey can't get out of her head, music from local and touring bands performing in Oklahoma City, and guest segments from local tastemakers and artists.

9 p.m. — Everything All At Once Forever with Jon Mooneyham moves back to the 9 p.m. slot on Saturdays. The show features a different conceptual theme each week, and, as the show’s name implies, draws upon the incredible breadth and history of recorded sound available in the current Age of the Internet.

As part of the lineup reshuffle, several shows will be leaving The Spy's weekend evening lineup. That includes Grand Union Radio, Ladies Choice, Spy 101, Turn of the Century and Wiretap. Another Spy show, Juke Joint Revival, ended in August.

Many of these shows have had extended runs on The Spy, bringing joy and introducing whole new worlds to our listeners. We thank these local hosts and curators for all they've brought to our airwaves.

Information on newly added programs

Code Switch has the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, the show tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. The show explores how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. Hear more here.

Life Kit knows everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, we talk to the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together. Hear more here.

Fresh Air Weekend features highlights from the past week's episodes of Fresh Air. Hosted by Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley, the show features intimate conversations with today's biggest luminaries. Here's the latest episode of the show.

We hope you'll enjoy the new lineup and, as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for listening to and supporting KOSU!