KOSU original reporting available for republishing

After more than 400 Maltese dogs were seized from a breeding operation in Stroud earlier this month, the breeder faces prison time and up to $2 million in fines.
A history of oppressive policies and legal rulings stacked the deck against tribal sovereignty, helping greenlight Westwin Elements’ pathway to operations amid opposition from local tribes.
A coalition of Oklahoma faith leaders and elected officials is urging parents and guardians to have their kids home by 10 p.m., every night.
A key investor in the proposed, uncertain American Heartland Theme Park is accusing its developers of defrauding him of millions of dollars in a lawsuit filed last week.
OMES refers investigation into reports of nude images on Ryan Walters' TV to Oklahoma County SheriffIn the aftermath of allegations of nude women on State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office television, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services has referred the investigation to the county sheriff.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is the new chair of the National Governors Association, a bipartisan nonprofit acting as a policy advocacy and research aid for state leaders across the nation.
Experts call diabetes a public health epidemic in Oklahoma. Special barriers for Latinos around accessing basic preventative health care and education mean they are among the most harmed by the disease in the state.
State officials are sounding off on allegations from State Board of Education members about nude images on a television in State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office.
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners (OCC) on Wednesday approved OG&E's application to withdraw its rate review request, which cites a bill regulators say could raise customers' monthly bills.
Walters reiterates pushes for school meal mandate, teacher ideology tests, private school partnershipState Superintendent Ryan Walters told board members at a Thursday State Board of Education meeting his department will continue to pursue new initiatives announced this summer, despite backlash.