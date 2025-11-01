Oklahoma Human Services to begin furloughs, see effects on child care subsidy amid government shutdown

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin furloughs starting Sunday, affecting about 2,300 employees. This plan comes as a result of the federal government shutdown, according to an agency spokesperson.

The plan will have the following impacts on employees:

Employees earning an annual base salary of $100,000 or more will have three furlough days per pay period

Employees earning an annual base salary of $50,000 up to $100,000 will have two furlough days per pay period.

Employees earning an annual base salary of less than $50,000 are exempted from this furlough.



The agency spokesperson said in an emailed statement the decision was extremely difficult, and DHS recognizes the hardship it places on staff.

"The furlough plan is structured to maximize limited resources while prioritizing the protection and engagement of frontline employees," the spokesperson said. "Oklahoma Human Services exists to provide critical services to our most vulnerable neighbors. Unfortunately, the ongoing federal shutdown has significantly impacted our ability [to] fulfill that mission without taking actions such as this."

Nearly 75% of the agency's funding comes from federal sources, according to a shutdown FAQ page . The agency wrote that many of the assistance programs it provides are also affected by the shutdown, but it is working to minimize impacts "for as long as possible."

The page notes the state's child care subsidy program will also be adjusted to "preserve available resources for as long as possible." The program helps eligible low-income families access child care.

Beginning Saturday, the $5 per day COVID-era add-on incentive for school-age children ages six and older will be removed for providers. Subsidy for infants, toddlers, and pre-school age children will continue at current rates.

The agency is also pausing new applications and renewals for school-age children until federal funding is restored. Exceptions apply to children in foster care, adoptions, children with disabilities who are approved for a special needs rate and the unhoused population.

If your renewal was submitted before Saturday, it will be processed as usual, according to the FAQ page.

The agency wrote on its FAQ page that federal guidance is limited at this point, and DHS will provide updates as new information becomes available.