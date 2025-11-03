© 2025 KOSU
Former Norman teacher sues Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Board of Education members

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:53 PM CST
Summer Boismier's Norman High School English classroom. Boismier hung paper over her book shelves that said, "Books the state doesn't want you to read."
Courtesy of Summer Boismier
Ex-Norman Public Schools teacher Summer Boismier is suing Ryan Walters and former school board members for revoking her teaching license.

In 2022, Boismier posted a QR code in her high school English classroom that led to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned website, which provides access to frequently banned books, many featuring LGBTQ+ characters or stories dealing with racism. Although Boismier quickly resigned, Walters, who was secretary of education at the time, called for the revocation of her teaching license.

As State Superintendent in 2024, Walters got it. The Oklahoma Board of Education determined that by posting the QR code in her classroom two years earlier, Boismier had violated House Bill 1775, a state law barring certain discussions of race and sex in schools. Against the judge's advice, the board revoked Boismier’s Oklahoma teaching license.

Last week, Boismier filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. She’s suing the State Department of Education, the Board of Education and the State Superintendent as agencies and officials of the state. She’s also suing Walters and the school board members who chose to pull her license against a judge’s recommendation as individuals.

The filings claim the board discriminated against Boismier based on sex and race by interfering with her advocacy for people of marginalized identities. The suit also alleges Walters and the board violated Boismier’s First Amendment rights and right to due process.

She’s asking for the suspension of parts of House Bill 1775, plus monetary damages for her lost income and emotional pain. She’s also asking for punitive and exemplary damages “to the maximum amount permitted.”

This is Boismier’s third lawsuit since her license was revoked. A federal judge threw out a defamation suit against Walters earlier this year. Another suit to reinstate her teaching license, which says its revocation was based on parts of House Bill 1775 that were paused for being unconstitutional, is pending in Oklahoma County District Court.

Tags
Education Ryan WaltersOklahoma State Board of EducationOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)teachersK-12 schoolsbooks
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
