SNAP benefits could be cut off on Nov 1. Here some things you need to know

About 685,000 people in Oklahoma use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also called SNAP, to purchase groceries.

As the federal government shutdown stretches on, SNAP benefits will be halted on Saturday. Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the nation, and tribal nations , state agencies , nonprofits and religious organizations are preparing to help an influx of people find food during the lapse.

For SNAP shoppers, benefits from October will roll over into November. But the new benefits will cease Nov.1.

Double Up Oklahoma, an incentive program encouraging SNAP participants to buy fruits and vegetables, can only be spent up to 60 days after being earned. Shoppers can use their Double Up dollars next month if they were earned in September or October.

If families experience financial changes, including the loss of benefits, furloughed employee status or working without pay, free or reduced meals are available for public school students.

Tribal nations in the state have also been forming an emergency response . Different resources are available depending on the nation.

There are multiple food pantries across the state in both rural and urban areas. Below is a list of locations accepting donations or distributing food. Certain places may have eligibility requirements.

Statewide resources:



Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma pantry locator

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma food locator

United Way of Central Oklahoma Emergency Food Drive

Salvation Army Services website

Food Finder website

Be a Neighbor website



Central Oklahoma:



The Urban Mission: 3737 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Skyline Urban Ministry Food & Resource Center: 500 SE 15th St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Baptist Mission Center: 2125 Exchange Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Core of Knowledge Literacy and Learning Center Community Food Drive

Tinker Air Food Pantry: 6001 Arnold St., Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

Mid-Del Food Pantry: 322 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City, Oklahoma

Food and Shelter Inc.: 201 Reed Ave., Norman, Oklahoma

Red Dirt Collective Emergency Food Fundraiser

Mission Norman: 2525 E. Lindsey St., Norman, Oklahoma

OU Campus: OU Food Pantry, 331 Cate Center Drive, Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Smoke BBQ Food Drive & Meal Pass-Out on Saturday

Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Community Food Drive: 105365 S. Highway 102 McLoud, Oklahoma

North-central Oklahoma



Tonkawa Fish & Loaves Food Pantry: 410 E. Grand, Tonkawa, Oklahoma

God’s Food Bank: 402 W. Vilas, Guthrie, Oklahoma

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry: 701 E. 12th Ave., Stillwater Oklahoma

First United Methodist Church: 400 W. Seventh Ave., Stillwater, Oklahoma

Salvation Army Corps Community Center: 1101 S. Lowry St., Stillwater Oklahoma

OSU campus - Pete’s Pantry and Pete’s Eats: Student Union, Basement Room 042, Stillwater, Oklahoma

OSU campus - Our Daily Bread Mobile Market: Family Resource Center, 719 N. Walnut St. Stillwater, Oklahoma

Langston Community Food Pantry

Anna Pope / KOSU Stacks of canned food fill the shelves at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's warehouse.

Northwestern Oklahoma



Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Food Pantry: 230 Black Kettle Blvd., Concho, Oklahoma

ATS Counseling donation drive : 1625 W. Garriott Suite F, Enid, Oklahoma

: 1625 W. Garriott Suite F, Enid, Oklahoma Fishes & Loaves: 701 E. Main Ave. Enid, OK

The Hope Center: 810 Santa Fe St. Woodward, OK,

Loaves and fishes: 310 SE, E. First St., Guymon, Oklahoma

Cimarron Regional Food Pantry: 319 E. Main, Boise City, Oklahoma

Alva Wesleyan Food Bank: 818 Lane St., Alva, Oklahoma

Connections Food & Resource Center: 122 S. Eighth Street, Weatherford, Oklahoma

Cherokee Oklahoma Food Pantry for Alfalfa County Residents: 206 S. Grand Ave., Cherokee, Oklahoma

Southwestern Oklahoma



Caddo Nation of Oklahoma food resource list

City of Chickasha food assistance resource list

Comanche Nation Food Distribution Center: 584 NW Bingo Rd., Building 1200, Lawton, Oklahoma

M28 Ministries: 2001 SW D Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma

Center for Creative Living: 3501 Elsie Hamm Dr., Lawton, Oklahoma

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministries: 605 SW 11th St., Lawton, Oklahoma

Lawton Food Bank: 1819 SW Sheridan Road, Lawton, OK, United States, Oklahoma

Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group: 900 S. Carver Road, Altus, Oklahoma

Fletcher Food Pantry: Fletcher, Oklahoma

Northeastern Oklahoma



Osage Nation list of food resources

City of Tahlequah list of food resources

Food on the Move: Food On The Move P.O. Box 1626, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Iron Gate Tulsa: 501 W. Archer St., Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Indian Methodist Church: 1901 N. College Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Fuel Pantry at Tulsa Community College

People’s Community Center, 428099 E. 270 Road, Chelsea, Oklahoma

Food Pantry of Grove, 637040 E. 290 Road, Grove, Oklahoma

Ottawa County Salvation Army Service Center, 1915 N. Miami, Oklahoma

Ministerial Alliance of Locust Grove, OK, Inc. Food Pantry: 11 E. Main St. Locust Grove, Oklahoma

Southeastern and South-central Oklahoma



Food Relief for SNAP Enrolled Muscogee Citizens: 801 Kingsberry Road Holdenville, Oklahoma

First Baptist Community Food Bank, 208 NE B St., Antlers, Oklahoma

Big Five Community Services Emergency Food Pantry locations

INCA Community Services county office locations

Bethel Baptist Church of Wister: 305 Wann St. Wister, Oklahoma

Atoka/Coal Food Storehouse: P.O. Box 1023, Atoka, Oklahoma,