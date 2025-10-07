Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU. She joined KOSU in July 2024 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.

Pfeifer is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, where she studied journalism and Spanish. At UNC, Pfeifer was the audio editor for the student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel. She also served as the producer for Carolina Connection, a student-run radio newscast, and worked as a reporter for local radio station WCHL.

Pfeifer was a fellow with Next Generation Radio in 2023, where she produced a non-narrated audio story covering modern ties to “home” in the American South. She has won a national Edward R. Murrow award for her work and won first- and third-place awards during the national 2024 Hearst Audio Competition.