Sierra PfeiferMental Health and Addiction Reporter
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU. She joined KOSU in July 2024 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.
Pfeifer is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, where she studied journalism and Spanish. At UNC, Pfeifer was the audio editor for the student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel. She also served as the producer for Carolina Connection, a student-run radio newscast, and worked as a reporter for local radio station WCHL.
Pfeifer was a fellow with Next Generation Radio in 2023, where she produced a non-narrated audio story covering modern ties to “home” in the American South. She has won a national Edward R. Murrow award for her work and won first- and third-place awards during the national 2024 Hearst Audio Competition.
Twelve people were transported to shelter during Oklahoma’s latest round of encampment sweeps, marking Operation SAFE's expansion to Oklahoma City.
Nearly three hundred new laws will take effect in Oklahoma on Saturday. Having covered many of them from their inception, KOSU and StateImpact report what Oklahomans can expect as the latest legislative will of their state lawmakers takes shape.
Oklahoma officials repeatedly rejected Thompson’s release, weighing the violent nature of the crime over his efforts to change. Now he has a second chance.
In the announcement Monday afternoon, the governor said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation were beginning cleanup efforts similar to those undertaken in Tulsa last month.
The Southwest Prevention Center at OU Outreach received a $50 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to create national suicide prevention trainings and resources.
With federal funding expected for run dry Oklahoma's 988 Lifeline, mental health advocates are urging lawmakers to create a plan to cover costs.
It will be illegal for Oklahoma drivers to hold a cell phone while driving through active school or construction zones, starting next month.
The increased funding request comes after the department reduced or cut funding for at least 300 contract line items with service providers across the state.
Mental health service providers are continuing to sound the alarm about budget cuts and their impact on services across Oklahoma.
A foundation holding more than $200 million in assets from a 2019 opioid abatement settlement between Oklahoma and Purdue Pharmaceuticals has officially severed ties with Oklahoma State University.