Oklahoma City announces new downtown New Year’s celebration

For 37 New Year’s Eves, the Oklahoma City Arts Council hosted live music, crafts and a fireworks display for partygoers at Opening Night. As midnight approached, the city raised a glittering ball above downtown.

But for the past two years, the ball hasn’t gone up . The Arts Council ended Opening Night as attendance dwindled and more New Year’s Eve events popped up around the city.

But this year, OKC is partying again.

“The year 2025 deserves a party, and so does our city,” Mayor David Holt said in a social media post Wednesday. “So I was excited to announce today at Scissortail Park that on December 31st, 2025, a New Year’s Eve countdown and celebration will return to downtown OKC!”

The city’s celebration will greet 2026 at Scissortail Park downtown starting at 9:30 p.m. The celebration will include music, food and a drone show.