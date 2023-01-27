Merit-based teacher pay, Swadley's investigation, sports betting and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters going before lawmakers calling for merit-based pay for teachers, Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking up the case of Oklahoma's sweetheart deal with Swadley's Bar-B-Q to run restaurants at state parks and an 18-year-old lawsuit over poultry pollution coming to an end in favor of the state.

The trio also discusses the more than 3,100 bills filed for the 2023 legislative session and Gov. Kevin Stitt saying he would be in favor of sports betting.