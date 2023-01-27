© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Merit-based teacher pay, Swadley's investigation, sports betting and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Superintendent Ryan Walters going before lawmakers calling for merit-based pay for teachers, Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking up the case of Oklahoma's sweetheart deal with Swadley's Bar-B-Q to run restaurants at state parks and an 18-year-old lawsuit over poultry pollution coming to an end in favor of the state.

The trio also discusses the more than 3,100 bills filed for the 2023 legislative session and Gov. Kevin Stitt saying he would be in favor of sports betting.

teacher pay Ryan Walters Gentner Drummond Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department water pollution Illinois River Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session Kevin Stitt sports betting Indigenous peoples
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
For more than two decades, Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
