Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session

Oklahoma lawmakers will consider thousands of bills over the coming months.
Hundreds of people met at the State Capitol Wednesday to protest proposed legislation that would ban certain drag performances from being held in public.
Oklahoma ranks among the worst states in the country for maternal mortality, but data on those deaths is difficult to compile. A bill making its way through the Legislature now could make it easier.
Oklahoma hunting and fishing licenses have been the same price for at least 20 years. That could soon change thanks to Senate Bill 941.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives unveiled its legislative priorities for education Thursday, and it’s got two main objectives: give public schools a $500 million funding increase and give parents tax credits to send their kids to private schools.
Bill requiring carbon monoxide warning stickers on Oklahoma boats passes the House Public Safety CommitteeThe Oklahoma House Public Safety Committee passed a bill requiring all boats purchased or operated in Oklahoma to prominently display a carbon monoxide warning sticker.
The Oklahoma Legislature took another step toward banning gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth Wednesday.
Two bills aimed at retaining and recruiting Oklahoma teachers passed the first step of the legislative process on Monday.
Oklahoma lawmakers are considering exceptions to the state’s abortion laws, which are widely supported nationwide, but not necessarily commonplace.
Oklahoma lawmakers have authored at least five bills this legislative session to limit diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in education. The measures aim to limit political testing, amending parental rights and report spending in higher education programs.
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and moreThis Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session and new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana.
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leaveOklahoma Senate Republicans unveiled their plan to attract and keep teachers, and Senate Bill 364 is getting a lot of attention — it would mandate 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for full-time school employees. Teacher moms around the state shared their stories with StateImpact.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's education agenda: vouchers, performance-based teacher raises, new schoolsOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt revealed $382.6 million in education priorities for this legislative session at the State of the State Address Monday, and vouchers are at the top of his wishlist.