© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Anti-abortion bills tossed, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Stitt vetoes overridden and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the state Supreme Court tossing out two Oklahoma laws banning abortion in the state and at least three former Department of Education employees suing Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The trio also discusses the 2023 legislative session and more than a dozen vetoes overridden by lawmakers.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics abortionreproductive care in OklahomaRyan WaltersOklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionKevin Stitt
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel