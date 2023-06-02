Anti-abortion bills tossed, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Stitt vetoes overridden and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the state Supreme Court tossing out two Oklahoma laws banning abortion in the state and at least three former Department of Education employees suing Superintendent Ryan Walters.
The trio also discusses the 2023 legislative session and more than a dozen vetoes overridden by lawmakers.