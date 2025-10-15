Headlines: Election results, mental health lawsuit & “Boys From Oklahoma” sequel

Election results are coming in for 27 counties across the state. (KOSU)

The State Supreme Court wants an update on Ryan Walters’ Bible edicts. (Tulsa World)

Another assistant for Ryan Walters exits the Department of Education. (NewsOK)

The new Charter School Board is asking for an extra $3.4M for online programing. (NewsOK)

A federal lawsuit seeks a fine against Oklahoma’s mental health agency. (The Frontier)

Study shows many Oklahomans could lose health insurance coverage. (Tulsa World)

Homeless advocates question Governor Stitt’s Operation SAFE in Tulsa. (KOSU)

OKC’s Will Rogers Airport refuses to show Kristi Noem’s shutdown video. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers say “Oklahoma Survivors’ Act” could need some changes. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa begins excavation to search for more 1921 Race Massacre graves. (Oklahoma Eagle)

The City of Tulsa and its firefighters face an impasse over contract negotiations. (Tulsa World)

A new daily news website shines a light on Tulsa. (KOSU)

A sequel to the “Boys From Oklahoma” concert is coming in 2026. (Tulsa World)