Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department

This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission.
Senate Bill 4 would rescind the Governor’s authority to hire the leader of Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation Department.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, and lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects.
Black Mesa State Park in the panhandle is without water while its well undergoes repairs. But even through this summer’s heat, drought and water problems, your state parks are doing fine, Oklahoma.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses a new poll showing a sizeable lead by Congressman Markwayne Mullin in the U.S. Senate race to fill Jim Inhofe's seat.
Swadley's investigation prompts Oklahoma lawmaker to file bill restoring Tourism Commission oversightA state Senator is drafting a bill to restore powers to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses a new poll showing a majority of Oklahomans not supporting a total ban on abortion and Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to reduce the number of weeks for unemployment benefits.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses a special legislative session to determine how to spend $2 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, a nearly $10 billion budget proposal and a hearing on the Department of Tourism's deal with Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discuss Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill dealing with tribal jurisdiction in traffic violations, as the House begins its investigation of the Department of Tourism's deal with Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses the Tourism Department canceling its contract with Swadley's Bar-B-Q to run restaurants in state parks, Gov. Stitt signing a bill to remove nonbinary designations from birth certificates and Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman and Congressional candidate John Bennett calling for the execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci by firing squad.