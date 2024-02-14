Edmond approves $147 million school bond package, Erick Harris wins House District 39 and more Oklahoma election results

Some of the notable results are below. Full results are available via the state Department of Elections website.

West Edmond legislative race

Voters in House District 39 elected Republican Erick Harris as their newest representative in the Oklahoma State Legislature.

Erick Harris Newly elected Rep. Erick Harris from West Edmond.

The results fill a gap in the House left when Rep. Ryan Martinez resigned last fall following a guilty plea to non–driving DUI charges. He was sitting behind the wheel while intoxicated in downtown Edmond.

Harris has said one of his priorities is to limit redundant spending within state agencies.

“One bill that I would author would actually be to require several state agencies to go through a regular audit to determine duplicity,” he said during a January debate in Edmond.

“Right now, in the state of Oklahoma, we have a lot of agencies that essentially do the same thing as another agency,” he said.

Harris also supports cutting the state income tax, abortion prohibitions and education reforms aimed at improving school outcomes.

He won the district by 261 votes, with 2,507 votes compared to Democrat Regan Raff’s 2,246.

Local races

Voters decided on a slew of school bonds, municipal board members and more in local races across the state.

Many voters cast their ballots in favor of local taxes for school infrastructure improvements and other community services, though several measures were rejected.

Here are some of the notable results from around Oklahoma.

Edmond voters approve massive school bond package

Voters in the Edmond Public Schools district overwhelmingly passed a massive $147 million bond package, with nearly 80 percent of voters approving both measures.

The first proposition of $144 million will fund the construction of new elementary and middle schools and a new “Freshman Academy” at Edmond Santa Fe High School. There will also be security improvements and new turf for baseball and softball fields at all three high schools.

A second proposal approved by voters will put $3 million to pay for new school buses and vehicles.

Sand Springs voters approve more than $100 million in school improvements

Sand Springs Public Schools voters gave the thumbs up for $115 million in school bonds. Almost 90% of voters cast their ballots to approve a new addition to Clyde Boyd Middle School, upgrade the press box at Charles Page High and bring some areas into compliance with accessibility laws.

Jenks Public Schools win approval for upgrades

With about 82 percent of the vote, Jenks voters resoundingly approved a $19 million bond package for upgrades to the Jenks Public Schools Freshman Academy. The district will also improve the high school’s pool and tennis facilities.

Bixby schools will get new school, gym

Bixby voters massively approved a $12 million bond proposal that allows the school district to purchase land for a new school, construct a new gym at its 9th Grade Center, and purchase better technology. The district says enrollment is expected to increase 4% annually for the next ten years.

Tuttle Public Schools bond fails

People living in the Tuttle Public Schools district rejected a measure to help finish progress started by a $4.75 million bond passed in 2021. That bond was primarily aimed at transforming the high school’s football stadium and field house.

Now, district residents have rejected two more proposals looking at other facilities.

The first was for $995,000 to be largely used to complete facilities needed for track and field, as well as athletic training supplies and cheerleading mats and megaphones. It also would have addressed roof repairs and new playground equipment.

The second bond proposal sought $250,000 for new buses for the district.

Weatherford community center approved

Weatherford voters renewed a half-cent sales tax for 10 years to build a family community center, which will feature indoor and outdoor pools, fitness and exercise equipment, basketball, pickleball and volleyball gyms and childcare facilities. The city will own the center and partner with YMCA to operate it.

The extension, which passed with nearly 56 percent of the vote, is projected to raise between $12 to $13 million over the 10 year-period. Private donations will then be added to the total cost of the project, which is estimated at $18 million total.

More elections

Okmulgee Public Schools voters approved a $17.7 million bond proposal to construct a new multipurpose building and install a new roof at the elementary school, as well as make improvements to the football stadium and track. Nearly 71 percent of voters approved the proposal.

Weleetka Public Schools voters soundly rejected an $8.5 million bond issue that would have funded athletic facilities, including the construction of a track, new turf for football, softball and baseball and new gymnasium improvements.

More than 63 percent of Western Heights Public Schools voters in the Southwest Oklahoma City metro area approved a $2.9 million bond package to improve security, build new fences and acquire two school buses.

With 77 percent of the vote, Calumet Public Schools voters approved a $2.6 million bond proposal to expand and renovate the school’s kitchen, upgrade computer labs and update classroom technology. There is no projected tax increase.

More than 81 percent of Depew Public Schools voters approved a $360,000 proposition that will fund the repair and replacement of playground equipment, roofs and school furniture.

City of Perkins residents overwhelmingly approved two separate quarter-cent sales taxes to help fund improvements to the town library and parks and recreation facilities. The tax increases are expected to generate $100,000 annually and cost the average taxpayer just less than $3 per month. Both bonds passed with around 85 percent of the vote.

OKC metro municipal officials

Norman City Council

Four Norman City Council wards were up for election. Here are the results:

Ward 2 : None of the five candidates got the majority of votes. So there will be a runoff April 2 between top place finisher Russell Rice and Matt Peacock, who has been serving on the city council as the Ward 8 representative but ran for this seat due to redistricting.

: None of the five candidates got the majority of votes. So there will be a runoff April 2 between top place finisher Russell Rice and Matt Peacock, who has been serving on the city council as the Ward 8 representative but ran for this seat due to redistricting. Ward 4 : Incumbent Helen Grant held off challenger Judy Moss.

: Incumbent Helen Grant held off challenger Judy Moss. Ward 6 : Joshua Hinkle beat Jerry Drewery.

: Joshua Hinkle beat Jerry Drewery. Ward 8: Scott Dixon beat Kyle Hurley.

Moore elects new mayor

The City of Moore has a new mayor for the first time in 30 years, following the retirement of Glenn Lewis, who took office in 1994.

Mark Hamm, who previously served on the city council for more than a decade, edged out banker Jeff Arvin.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Board

Dana Meister handily defeated opponents Jay Albertson and Scotty Hernandez with more than 70 percent of the vote for OKCPS school board District 4.

Meister is a former teacher. She replaces Mark Mann, who did not run for reelection.